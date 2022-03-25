There are great combinations that everyone knows, like peanut butter and jelly. And then there are pairings that are less well known, but still worthy of exploration, like poetry and philosophy, or artistry and incarceration.
Rachel Gardner can tell you more.
While she’d be the first to acknowledge that her life and her varied interests have been far from typical — having taught English in a West Bank refugee camp, earned a Ph.D. in comparative literature, taught poetry to prison inmates and more recently worked with the National Cybersecurity Center’s Education Initiative — she said there has been a common guiding principle to it all.
“It’s kind of a fascination with language,” Gardner said.
Yes, even in the cybersecurity work.
“The cyber world is its own language, in a way,” she said. “Although cybersecurity attempts to make language more opaque, poetry often seems to be about portrayal. They’re something of opposites, but the connection is there. In all these roles, … I think they lend themselves to respecting the nuance of language.”
Cybersecurity is “a new front for me,” Gardner said. “I’m having the best time reading, researching and figuring out this whole different world that’s been unfurling under our nose.”
Language is a tool to build understanding, even in a place like the Middle East where conflict runs deep. And that’s where Gardner worked on behalf of Project Hope and the Truman Institute for the Advancement of Peace, in hopes of fostering positive change.
In more recent years she has worked with Cottonwood Center for the Arts to help develop an annual show to showcase the artwork of incarcerated individuals. Her current work with the National Cybersecurity Center is also about finding ways to educate those in need, making it easier for underrepresented groups to find careers in cybersecurity.
Her Ph.D. dissertation, entitled “Quasi-Transcendental Rhythms: Between Jacques Derrida, Hilda Doolittle, John Berryman, and Cathy Park Hong” is also about the nuance of language — particularly in how it is used in both philosophy and poetry.
Lessons learned while working with the incarcerated have stuck with her. Gardner says art programs for the incarcerated are more creative and kind, while being less prescriptive than other types of prison programs — with real results.
“What’s really exciting about it is that you can see the nuance of [prisoners’] relationship to society, and society’s relationship to them,” she said. “If the point of incarceration is rehabilitation … then this is the best way to do that.”
Gardner said she’s honored to be named a Rising Star.
“I grew up here, and it’s nice to be a part of [the city] as it grows,” she said. “It’s really this mad combination of different things.”
She has no five-year plan for where life might take her next, Gardner says — but “there’s still so much interesting stuff out there!”