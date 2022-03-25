Natasha Hutson was born in Colorado Springs at Fort Carson, and as the daughter of a soldier, she’s called many places home. But there was definitely something that made her nostalgic for the Pikes Peak region.
“I missed the weather. I’ve lived in Alaska — that was super cold, not my thing. We lived in Florida — that was super humid, not my thing. And Las Vegas was super hot, definitely not my thing. But I like being outdoors and in the mountains, and not knowing whether I’ll need a jacket or if it’s going to be a tank top type of day,” Hutson said.
While she’s been working as a business access adviser for US Bank for the past three years, she’s been working for the bank on and off for nearly 20 years. Hutson returned to the Springs about 10 years ago, and though she’s pleased to be back in a more suitable climate, she’s a lot more excited about her work here.
“In this position, I can help empower Black-owned small businesses with tools and resources to fuel business growth and more employment opportunities,” she said. “My position was created to address the three most prominent gaps that limit business growth and employment opportunities for minority-owned businesses, which are: information, connection and capital.”
She’s especially proud of the work she was able to spearhead during the initial phase of the pandemic.
“I enjoy being able to work for a company that had a strong focus on the Paycheck Protection Program loans that were impacting businesses — working with local businesses to ensure that all people in the community were able to get that funding for 2021,” Hutson said. Hutson is the treasurer for the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, on the board of the Downtown Partnership, and an advocate for veterans — particularly those with PTSD. It’s an issue that’s close to home for her. “My husband is a veteran and has mild PTSD, so that’s a passion of mine, making sure we get the necessary services and resources to our veterans,” Hutson said.
Alongside her work and community involvement, Hutson’s personal time is mostly taken up with her children’s athletic pursuits. “I’m a mom of three — one son plays football, the other is running track and my daughter is a tennis player … so their activities are my personal time,” Hutson said. “Oh, but my husband takes me ice fishing on Sundays! He’ll be mad if I don’t mention that.” And the weather wasn’t the only thing she was missing about the Springs.
“I missed that tightly knit hometown feel. One thing I like about it here now is that it’s small but growing. Colorado Springs was in the top eight cities for Black-owned businesses that are starting here, and feeling welcomed,” Hutson said, citing the city’s No. 4 ranking in the February edition of Travel Noire magazine.
“That’s so exciting to me, and I want to continue to see that grow. I want to ensure that nobody, no group is left behind in Colorado Springs.”