After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in sports management and working in business development and online marketing, Max Cupp had an epiphany: “I realized I hated that stuff,” Cupp said with a laugh. His mind kept drifting back to a college class he had really enjoyed on stadium development, which centered on urban planning, so he returned to UM for two years to earn his master’s in urban and regional planning.
After moving to Colorado Springs in 2016 to be with a now ex-girlfriend, Cupp found himself in a new city without many connections — so he immersed himself in civic life. “I didn’t know anybody, so I looked at the city calendar and went to a meeting each day — regardless of the topic — just to figure out the landscape of the Springs,” Cupp said. Eventually he was steered towards the Council of Neighbors and Organizations where he began volunteering, was quickly brought on as a part-timer, and eventually carved out a full-time position where he was able to get involved with numerous city projects, like PlanCOS. There he put his skills to work helping to rewrite the zoning code and creating civic advocacy training for residents in the Southeast. He’s also involved with developing a Community Investment Trust in the neighborhood, an initiative he remains involved with today that aims to spur community-based ownership via financial literacy and real estate investment.
While he serves on lots of boards and committees, such as the Mayor’s Young Professional Task Force and the Olympic City USA Brand Activation Team, he’s perhaps most passionate about coaching baseball at Harrison High School. “I love coaching this team, and I want to help these kids grow beyond baseball, help instill confidence in them. I want every kid to get an opportunity to play, and for us to be competitive around the state,” Cupp said.
In April of 2020, Cupp took his current position at Pikes Peak Community Foundation as director of philanthropic services, and he’s been extremely busy since then.
“When COVID happened, we were able to release a couple million [dollars] in funds to local nonprofits. … We’re working on the Philanthropy Collective, where local funders come together to get projects funded and implemented. … I assisted with an early childhood education fundraiser; there’s a significant need for those educators. … There was a consortium of nonprofits involved that came up with several projects to get more people working in that sector,” Cupp said.
“I love working in Colorado Springs, seeing so many of the same people at community meetings ... whether it’s a neighborhood meeting, or about new things happening Downtown — you find people that are passionate about improving not only their own, but their neighbors’ wellbeing.”