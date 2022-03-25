At just 28, Kayla Huthoefer Nelson already seems an old soul.
Through travel and work, she’s experienced more than most people twice her age. She’s reinvented herself at least twice and holds grand designs on the future.
The oldest daughter of an Air Force fighter pilot, Huthoefer Nelson played soccer for her Colorado Springs area high school in the mid-2000s and later competed for a small Nebraska college, then traveled the world before eventually arriving back in Gen. William Palmer’s hometown.
She joined the El Paso County Economic Development team as a project manager in the midst of the pandemic. Her nominator, Crystal LaTier, said Huthoefer Nelson jumped in to help struggling local businesses. It’s clear county leaders picked the right project manager as Huthoefer Nelson arrived back in the Springs with not only a portfolio of relevant business experience, but with a world traveler’s perspective.
She had earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and marketing from Hastings College then began working as an economic development project manager for Adams County, Nebraska. Then there was a stint with a private- sector company before she made one of the most defining decisions of her life.
“I made a 180 and applied to be an airline flight attendant,” Huthoefer Nelson said. “Much like my father (who passed away in 2008), I love flying and I wanted to experience new places and people. I also wanted to earn an MBA and I thought the two pursuits might mix well. At times, I could study during layovers and at others I could see the world.”
By the time her flight career was over, she had visited 16 countries and every state in the U.S. She visited Washington, D.C. and experienced an epiphany of sorts after visiting Arlington National Cemetery.
“Losing my dad when I was 14, I learned firsthand how impactful your life is to the people around you,” Huthoefer Nelson said. “At Arlington, I read a quote from Robert F. Kennedy about life purpose and it turned out to be one of the most powerful revelations of my life. I’m now motivated at all decision points to leave a legacy. My purpose is to learn and do right by my community in a way that makes this country stronger and our community stronger.”
She said traveling has helped her understand communities better as well.
“Even in the U.S., we have so much diversity,” she said. “People do things differently; from the food they eat to the way they practice religion. There are so many ways to practice life.”
When the pandemic hit, airlines began offering separation packages to flight crews and Huthoefer Nelson jumped at the chance to make another career move. Inspired to leave a legacy and motivated by her newly adopted career goals, she convinced El Paso County leaders to give her a shot.
LaTier said Huthoefer Nelson made an immediate impact.
In 2020, she assisted with the execution of pandemic relief programs that supported the recovery and resiliency of more than 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits in El Paso County. One program alone provided over $13.8 million in grant funding to 864 small businesses and nonprofits, of which 56 percent self-identified as minority-, women- or veteran-owned entities. The county’s 2020 COVID relief programs supported over $1.6 billion in economic output, more than $18 million in local sales tax revenue and over 24,000 jobs in the Pikes Peak region.
“Kayla is a driven, hardworking young professional who leads with a public servant’s heart,” LaTier said. “Her ability to assess community and economic needs, and create, adjust and implement strategies to serve our residents is unparalleled.”