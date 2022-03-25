Every email from Justin Hayworth to his Ent Credit Union colleagues begins with a gleeful salutation:
“What’s up, Ent fam?”
“If you’re going to spend eight-plus hours with someone other than your family, it’s important to be positive,” Hayworth said. “We’re all working together and we have forged a bond. Having that humble piece in there to let everyone know you care is important. [Ent] is a big family and there’s nothing we can’t get through as a family.”
Hayworth, Ent’s wellness program manager, wants to connect with the more than 1,400 Ent employees and recognize their worth, no matter their position in the company.
“It’s important to let others know that they are included and that they have a voice at the table,” Hayworth said. “We hear them and see them and want to be respectful of everyone’s journey. We’re stronger together than we are if we try to solo it.
“I want to help people be happy and help people along their wellness journey. … Whatever keeps them happy, I want to be part of that journey.”
Helping employees find their happiness is why Hayworth took the reins as wellness program manager. He oversees: Ent’s onsite fitness center; employee benefits including medical, dental and 401k, employee, and tuition assistance programs; volunteer programs; and short- and long-term disability programs.
In January, Hayworth helped create a paid parental leave benefit that allows a non-delivering parent to have time off following a child’s birth. If approved, the parent will receive 70 percent of their salary for up to five weeks with additional medical benefits.
“All Ent employees and their spouses on our medical plan are eligible for a $15,000 fertility and family-building lifetime benefit,” Hayworth said. “This will help them with family planning however they see fit. That can include services such as in vitro, surrogacy, adoption — whatever it looks like for that family. We want to help with costs because we know those aren’t getting any smaller.”
Hayworth said the initial weeks with a newborn are important to the child and Ent doesn’t want parents to unnecessarily spend time away from one another.
Employers “typically don’t do anything for the non-birth-giving parent, and that didn’t sit well with us,” Hayworth said. “It’s not always just one mother: [a family] could be two fathers, or two mothers, or a mother and a father. Everyone’s family situation doesn’t look the same. We wanted to make sure both parents had equal opportunities to stay at home and forge that bond with their child.”
Hayworth said he’s bought into the mission of Ent Credit Union, which is to “help members improve their financial quality of life.”
Hayworth said that’s not possible if employees don’t focus on their health.
“If individuals do not take time in the present to focus on their wellness,” Hayworth said, “they’ll be forced to take time off later to deal with an ailment. We can’t help our members if the Ent employees are not happy and healthy. It’s important we keep the employees happy too, that way we can continue to have a positive impact on the community.”
Annie Snead, Ent community advocacy partner, praised Hayworth for his positivity and outgoing attitude.
“He is a bright light that this community needs,” Snead said. “Ent Credit Union is lucky to have him serving our team members.