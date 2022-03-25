When Joseph Shelton spoke out against transphobia and for the LGBTQ+ community at Colorado Springs School District 11’s Feb. 24 board meeting, he took the podium in a rainbow-colored jacket and made an impression. But he’s been on this mission for years.
“Growing up, I never had an opportunity to have my voice be heard,” said Shelton, who is running for the Colorado State Board of Education. “I want to be that for the youths who need their voices heard — that person who’s going to make a stand for the LGBTQ community, put their voice out there and hold elected officials accountable to the words they say.”
Shelton remembers feeling the need to hide his sexuality; He recalls that throughout his childhood “I wasn’t able to be myself.”
He was 17 before he revealed to his friends he was bisexual. He waited another year before telling his family. Then, at 19, Shelton said, “I finally told myself I’m gay.
“As a kid, I wasn’t given that opportunity to learn about myself,” Shelton said. “But around my 21st birthday, I was given the opportunity by Jessie Pocock and Priscilla Morales-Mitchell at Inside Out [Youth Services] to become a staff member. That gave me the experience of learning about issues for LGBTQ youths. That gave me the push to want to make a change and be the voice for my people.”
Shelton has helped members of the LGBTQ+ community register to vote, had Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis speak about Inside Out and its services, and has taught children the importance of voicing their opinions.
“I wanted to be that younger voice who could hear and understand where kids and students are coming from,” Shelton said. “I’m not their age anymore but I’m a lot closer to their age than a lot of the current school board members and people who are running for the board.”
Shelton hopes his work inspires young people from all backgrounds to encourage diversity in all areas of life, to include school boards.
“You look at what’s happening right now with [D11’s] school board, with members and the comments they’re choosing to make,” Shelton said. “A lot of people don’t feel like they’re getting their voices heard. I want to be someone who can provide that for our LGBTQ community — and hope that it doesn’t stop with me.”
Shelton said he’s proud to shine a light on different issues within his community, but he emphasizes that he’s not alone in this work.
“It’s Inside Out Youth Services, United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire and other organizations who stand up to fight for change,” Shelton said. “[Colorado has] come a long way from the 1990s — when we had [Amendment 2] that earned Colorado the label of ‘The Hate State’ — to where we are now. This city and state have grown, but there’s still a lot of change to come. The fact I’m a piece of the puzzle is flattering, but there are still changes we have to make as a society.”