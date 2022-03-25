Joanna Wise sees her work as communications director with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado as fundamentally a storyteller vocation. She aims to make issues of local hunger relevant by bringing a human perspective to the work of the nonprofit, one beneficiary at a time.
Her 2012 degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Florida was a training ground for effective storytelling. Wise initially worked as a reporter for the CBS/NBC affiliate in Gainesville, then joined KOAA in Colorado Springs in 2013 as a reporter. Her introduction to Care and Share came through a series of broadcast stories she did on the nonprofit.
“I remember the stories on what Care and Share was doing in the community to help provide food to our neighbors in need, left me so inspired,” Wise said. “Care and Share has such an impactful mission, but I was drawn to how the work was being done — with dignity and respect. I joined the team in 2017 as the marketing and communications director. One of the many things I love about my role is that I still get to interact with many of my former colleagues and our local media outlets.”
Care and Share CEO Lynne Telford credits Wise’s “superb storytelling” with bringing the organization national coverage in the past year. Feeding America used her photos and stories of neighbors in national campaign partnerships with Whole Foods, Walmart/Sam’s Club and Subaru. She also coordinated interviews with national media outlets, like Associated Press and CNN, which elevated the Care and Share story around the work the nonprofit does locally. Those opportunities were created out of the relationships she has been able to foster, Telford said.
Wise said that spending a good deal of her work time around partner food pantries and mobile food distribution locations allowed her to put personal faces to those struggling with food security.
“Usually, I’m reminded of my ‘why’ through the interactions I have with the neighbors we serve,” Wise said. “Not too long ago, I opened my inbox and saw an email from a neighbor I had met a couple years ago and had kept in touch with. She sent me an e-card because she remembered it was my birthday. It sounds like something so simple, but I know it’s a moment that will stay with me for a long time.”
Wise says her leadership at Care and Share is grounded in her belief in relationships — “through two things I try to put into practice every day: simply say hello to everyone I come across and ask them how they’re doing; and actively make time to listen and learn from everyone.”
Wise has been active for several years in the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, and during lockdown, she received the PRSA Award for Public Excellence. She volunteers for both the equity committee and the communications team at Care and Share. She also is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Pikes Peak’s LNOW! program.
Wise said the volunteer work that represents her “chicken soup” of personal gratification is her time with the Children’s Literary Center. She began her work there while still a reporter at KOAA, wanting to give back to the community on her own time. As a kid, she spent many weekends getting lost in books at East Library, Wise said, and her hope is that during her time as a literacy volunteer, she passed along her own love for reading to a new generation.