Ernest Chamblee has treated community service as a fundamental part of who he is, just as much as his real-estate businesses and two related LLCs. He was a Mayor’s Civic Leaders Fellow in 2021 and is involved in the City Investment Advisory Committee, the Boots to Suits program through Veteran and Military Affairs at UCCS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, among many others.
“Ernest is a dedicated volunteer to the community,” said nominator Forrest Senti. “This comes from the commitment to serve, although he is no longer in a military uniform. Ernest’s volunteer efforts are focused on financial education, local food insecurity, and tutoring youth in underserved communities.”
For Chamblee, his parents modeled service. He had promised his mother, herself a soldier, that he would not enlist in the military, but the events of Sept. 11, 2001 changed that. To keep his promise to his mother while fulfilling his desire to serve, he went to college and joined ROTC — which meant he would commission in the military, and not enlist. This choice of words would profoundly impact his mom and sisters. Chamblee said his mom laughed at him and joked, “I will never salute you!” She kept her word and went to the Army Officer Candidate School, becoming an officer just two months before Chamblee did.
In their final year in uniform together, Chamblee had to salute his mother.
It was Chamblee’s father who sparked his interest real estate and business, and cultivated in him a love for reading. Because Chamblee split time between his divorced parents, his dad would send him letters with books and request a book report in return, which Chamblee said had to be informal but thorough. The books ranged from Rich Dad Poor Dad to presidential biographies to poetry collections by Langston Hughes.
From the moment he left the Army, Chamblee was interested in franchise operations. He ran two Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores and an Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt franchise — and his experience with the commercial real estate aspect of franchises sparked his interest in becoming a Realtor.
At one point, “I was in such a rotten lease that I learned everything about commercial real estate and retail leases,” Chamblee recalled. “I had to get on the other side of that table. I wanted to be better equipped when negotiating franchise locations or commercial deals in the future. I have a goal to bring three locations of my wife’s favorite healthy franchises to Colorado Springs in the next couple of years.”
Chamblee earned his real estate license in 2017 and launched his first real estate franchise, True Loyalty Properties LLC. Chamblee has also been running eXp Realty LLC in Colorado Springs while pursuing his MBA, and he owns Speak Inspired LLC, a coaching business focused on leading with integrity.
Chamblee’s role as coordinator for diversity initiatives at Pikes Peak United Way is one of his most recent volunteer efforts. He developed an intensive 11-week countywide training program focused on diversity, equity and inclusion; board leadership; and nonprofit management. Participants learn about themselves and the best way to impact their community. It’s just part of Chamblee’s push to build diversity, communication, integrity and education.
“Ernest has shown a dedication to Colorado Springs,” Senti said, “that makes me proud to be his friend.”