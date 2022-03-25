Elizabeth Taylor describes herself as a “work in progress” — not unlike the real estate assets she invests her time into as a property management professional.
Taylor, who worked for Griffis/Blessing Inc. for more than six years, decided to start her own property management company in September 2020. Colorado Asset Solutions seeks out properties that could really use construction or energy efficiency upgrades — those that have become undesirable to tenants and less profitable for their owners, she said.
These assets are what drove Taylor and her business partner to start the company, despite the pandemic-related turbulence in Colorado Springs’ real estate market.
“We wanted to take properties that were distressed or having challenges, and turn those around,” Taylor said. “It’s really cool to see that transition for property.
“I like to manage people’s property as if it’s my property. I own that property in my head,” she added. “So when tenants are unhappy, they’re not unhappy with the landlord — they’re unhappy with me.”
The growth potential of CAS has been slowed down by current market realities, Taylor explained — it’s harder for the new company to secure clients when owners are staying put and there are fewer spaces available.
“The market in Colorado Springs is so hot, and the inventory is very low,” Taylor said. “If there’s not as much availability for people to be purchasing properties, then there’s not really as much of an opportunity for management potential.”
But she’s taken the challenging environment in stride — actually viewing it as an advantage. She’s had time over the last year and a half to establish CAS properly, setting up software and policies in line with state regulations for property management. And being a small startup in this market allows CAS to be “picky” about its clients, seeking out those owners and assets that have room for improvement.
Taylor sees her personal growth through that same lens: Although starting CAS was the completion of one goal, one path she wanted to follow, she’s set her sights on a completely different “ultimate dream” — to one day become a conversational mental health therapist. When she can find the time, she takes online classes at Colorado Christian University to get closer to this goal. “Your ultimate goal changes all the time,” she said.
For two years, Taylor has also served as president of the southern Colorado chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management — her way of giving back to the organization that educated her about property management. She also volunteers for the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, a leadership organization for girls and young women, and cares for her 63-year-old father, who suffered a debilitating stroke in 2019.
Taylor said she’s trying to learn how to maintain it all, while prioritizing her own health. She said she’s faced significant struggles with her weight and has learned to accept that her exercise and overall health journey is an “everyday battle.”
“It’s definitely been a challenge,” Taylor said of all of her responsibilities. “If you summed it up into one word, it’s trying to find ‘balance’ in all of the things. … A lot of people in my life are like, ‘You need to start saying no to people. Stop doing so much for others.’ But it’s because they want me to care for myself, too, and I haven’t found that balance.”