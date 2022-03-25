Colorado Springs native DeLovell Earls grew up in Southeast, and attended The Colorado Springs School. As a senior, he was named to the Denver Post’s all-Colorado basketball team, while also excelling academically. A comment he made to the Denver Post about starring for his class 2A team is predictive.
“Basketball season’s too short; we need more games,” he said. “And I don’t like not being able to play tougher teams.”
He got his wish at the Air Force Academy, where he excelled in both his studies and on the court, serving as a team captain for two years. Since graduating from USAFA in 2015, he’s looked for challenges, found success, and sought new paths to help his community.
After graduating with a degree in management science, Earls spent a year at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School where he served as an assistant basketball coach and oversaw 70 potential cadets. Assigned to Los Angeles to serve as a project manager at the Space and Missile Systems Center (now Space Systems Command) he devoted his spare time to creating a Rolease, billed as “the world’s most functional foam roller,” with longtime friend and fellow Southeast native Charles Lewis.
The original idea was sketched out on a napkin at King Chef’s Diner. After breakfast they immediately went to Home Depot to create a prototype using some PVC pipe. They worked in the family garage perfecting the design until it was patentable. The patent office approved the application, and the inventors are looking to partner with an athletic company to get a licensing deal. Nominator Renee Mudd calls their startup “Colorado Springs’ very own Shark Tank story.”
In recent years Earls has been a teacher/coach and member of the hiring committee at The Colorado Springs School, helped lead the Secure Smart Cities program at the National Cybersecurity Center, and headed the Summer Design Seminar for Peak Education. He’s worked with Josh & John’s to implement new systems for the ice cream business, designed a company website and set up point of sale software.
Earls is “a firm believer in teaching business acumen and taking risks in the startup space as it is the fastest way to learn and it has the potential to make a larger impact,” Mudd said. “He’s motivated to teach others his lessons learned as he continues to build and create new products.”
Last year, Earls designed and launched give.goodr.io, a nonprofit donation platform that’s designed “to repackage donation drives for good and allow you to donate goods to the causes and people that need them with a few clicks.” For example, local nonprofit Food to Power is partnering with Goodr “to provide fresh and healthy ingredients to provide 25 local seniors with a week’s worth of groceries. A donation can be as small as a $3 sack of potatoes, or as large as a $47 box of food containing a variety of healthy and fresh foods, all of which will be provided by Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market.”