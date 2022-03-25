Daniel Loa is an outreach liaison coordinator and a key member of the Educational Support Staff Quality Focus Team for Harrison School District 2, which serves much of southeastern Colorado Springs. He supports Spanish-speaking families throughout the district, doing translation and food delivery and provides technology support, crisis support, coaching and access to parenting classes.
Loa, 26, has been working for District 2 in various capacities since 2015, and his background makes him particularly sensitive to the needs of families isolated by culture and language. He grew up in such a family, and is deeply committed to helping them.
“I was born and raised here in Southeast Colorado Springs,” Loa said. “My parents didn’t speak English, and my mom had a hard time trusting anybody. My parents didn’t go to school, and it was difficult for them to access resources.”
The pandemic multiplied stresses on Spanish-speaking families, and Loa’s job became even more critical for students and families — particularly for new arrivals. Loa helped with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado food distributions, confidential phone calls and, when necessary, mentored individual students.
“I want to create an optimal community for all family members in our city,” he said. “I want everyone to thrive.”
His job is inclusive in both intent and execution, so it’s not surprising that he lists his greatest accomplishment as providing support to local Spanish-speaking families, making them feel welcome, heard and visible.
Loa is clearly a role model for the families he helps and interacts with; he has lived their struggles and carried similar burdens.
He hopes that the simple facts of his life will inspire the kids he mentors, and help them realize that they can succeed at school, go on to college and enjoy safe, productive lives.
Loa was recently named School Based ESP [Educational Support Professional] of the Year by the National Education Association for his service at Centennial Elementary. In a cheerful video celebrating the achievement, Loa projects a down-home affability and sense of humor, alternating between Spanish and English.
Alongside the demanding job he loves, he’s also a student at Pikes Peak Community College.
“Once I get my degree I’ll enroll at CSU Pueblo,” he said. “You know, cost is an issue, and I think that’s my best choice.”
Plans for the future?
“I’m staying right here in Colorado Springs,” Loa said. “This is my home, my family’s here,we’re all in driving distance of one another and I love what I’m doing. I want to make sure that resources are still available and to educate myself so I can advocate for people who need intervention.”