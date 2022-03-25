Daniel Campaña got a very early start as an entrepreneur and leader. At 19, he started a nonprofit focused on encouraging students to leave the confines of church walls and volunteer in inner city communities. That communitarianism also motivated him to help found FOCUS several years later, a partnership between law enforcement agencies in Sarasota, Florida, and local ministerial communities to address a wave of gun violence.
Campaña, 36, now owns and heads two companies: TrueWind Marketing, a creative consulting and production agency; and SmartRaven Coaching & Consulting, where he acts as a life coach to CEOs, entrepreneurs and more.
Building the companies wasn’t just serial entrepreneurship — it was a way to encourage, support and affirm his clients and collaborators.
Campaña knows very well the importance of the choices we make.
“As a survivor and advocate for mental health, I always feel my most significant personal accomplishment has been the choice to live and overcome [thoughts of] suicide,” Campaña said, “and to then mentor and help others find their voice and victory within their own journeys as well.”
Campaña moved to Colorado Springs in 2020. At first, he was content to run his companies remotely and enjoy life, but he quickly moved into community activism. After the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Campaña helped create the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Committee, worked on city council campaigns, and advocated for mental health and racial inclusion.
“I’m incredibly proud of LETAC,” Campaña said. “It was an opportunity to mentor and support young leaders to bring about change. The result of that work was seeing them help write law and collaborate with city leaders and seeing LETAC recommendations change local policy and priorities.”
The intermingling of business, politics and deeply personal issues have always been front and center with Campaña.
“Within every project, organization or business I run, we always have a ‘people come first’ mantra,” Campaña said. “Having had my own mental health journey with depression and [ideation of] suicide, we always encourage vulnerable and open conversations about putting personal wellness first. Relationships equal results, always.”
When Campaña threw himself into the formation of LETAC, he was accused by some of being an outside lobbyist and paid political adviser, much to his dismay.
“All of that is false,” Campaña said in 2020. “I run a creative agency. We do branding and software development. I had a background in marketing, so I got involved in running a campaign in Sarasota. I believe Black lives matter, so that’s how I got involved. I went to some of the young leaders and put on my city hat again and I said, ‘Hey, have you talked to city council members? Have you done this?’ and that was part of the conversation. But their proposal? They wrote that. The work? They did that. This is their movement and their moment.”
“I can’t express enough how amazing Daniel is,” said nominator Forrest Senti. “Florida seriously missed out on keeping him and Colorado Springs is lucky enough to have him here!”