For an entire year, Chantal Lucas woke up at 3 a.m. to drive to the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder. She’d be gone by 4:00, in Boulder by 6:00 and back in the Springs by early afternoon.
And then, she’d get on the food truck.
Lucas was the only business owner in her class. “There were times when I wanted to give up, and times when I didn’t want to go to school,” she said, “but there was no letting up.”
In 2019, she graduated with a culinary degree.
Chantal is one of two Lucases behind Luchal’s, a local hotspot for Cajun seafood. She met her husband, TJ, in the Army — and it was he who pushed her to pursue a culinary career outside of the military.
Lucas, a former Army cook, had participated in American Culinary Federation and National Restaurant Association competitions; she had also trained alongside many culinary experts. “[TJ] had asked me what my dreams were, what I wanted to do,” said Lucas. “And he was like, ‘You know, you have a niche in cooking. Do you want to do anything with that?’”
In 2016, Luchal’s was born. It originated as a catering service, existed for a time as a food truck (operations ceased in early 2021), and now lives inside COATI on South Tejon Street.
Luchal’s had only been at COATI for a couple months when the first COVID shutdown hit.
“Long story short, it was scary,” said Lucas, who had several employees at the time. She worked hard to make sure her team was taken care of and, with the support of a loyal customer base, was able to retain all five of her staff.
Lucas believes her military experience has made her a stronger entrepreneur and leader — and better equipped to take on the challenges that have come with the pandemic. “That’s the never-giving-up piece,” she said. “The not-quitting piece. Because you don’t get that option [in the military].” Generally, Lucas credits the success of the restaurant to a “community-forward” mindset. Luchal’s is people-oriented, giving customers an experience that extends beyond just food.
It’s been a long road here. Before the Army, Lucas was a line cook at Red Lobster; a bank teller at JP Morgan; a cashier, line cook and crew trainer at McDonald’s. Today, she’s a stepmother (and role model) to five, and the only business owner in her family. In 2021, Luchal’s was an Indy Best Of award winner.
“I want people to say, ‘She broke some barriers,’” Lucas said.
Lucas hopes she can motivate others to pursue their dreams, even when the odds are stacked against them. “Especially being from South Central Los Angeles,” she said. “Statistically, we don’t make it. We’re not supposed to make it. And to be one of the ones that actually was able to get out of that gang environment, to get out of the drug environment, to get out of that situation. … I think it can motivate others to say, ‘Just because I’m in this situation, or I’m living in this type of lifestyle, it doesn’t mean I have to stay there.’"