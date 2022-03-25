In 2016, Bobby Mikulas and his wife, Brooke, embarked on a trip around the world, visiting 17 different countries in the span of a year.
Most people bring back T-shirts and keychains, maybe a shot glass or two. Bobby and Brooke brought home an idea — a hospitality concept for Colorado Springs that would eventually become Kinship Landing.
“A lot of the ideas we took back [to the Springs] were from the homes that we stayed in … and trying to bring that homegrown hospitality back to the hotel world,” said Mikulas, CEO and co-founder. Over the next few years, they’d meet with hospitality professionals, create their own business model, fundraise, train employees and build a hotel from the ground up.
“Where did it begin? I don’t know,” he said. “Because [Kinship Landing] is really an expression of all of us [the founding team] plus all the people who inhabit it every day. But I think about that trip around the world as kind of the catalyzing genesis.”
The boutique hotel had its grand opening in March 2021. (Kinship first opened its doors in January 2021, but at that time, much of the building was still under construction.) The team operates with five core values in mind: courage, trust, community, generosity and adventure.
Kinship Landing is not “my hotel,” Mikulas said. Rather, it’s a community project. Kinship is what he describes as “distinctly Colorado Springs” — not a chain or franchise, but a hotel built for the community, by the community, from scratch.
“A lot of what we’re up to here at Kinship Landing is trying to make that on-ramp to the goodness of the Springs more accessible on a quicker timeline,” Mikulas said, “so that people can get connected to the things that they really love about living here more quickly and more authentically, whether that’s the outdoors or culture.”
Kinship is just as much a space for locals to connect with other locals as it is for travelers to connect with locals. “My hope is that people look at Kinship Landing and they recognize how unique and special Colorado Springs is,” he said. The hotel is a home base for anyone who wants to get better acquainted with the Pikes Peak region.
“Humbly, I can say I think people have been inspired by what we’ve done here,” Mikulas said. “Because they know, just like I do, how underqualified we are for this type of task. And so it gives people the opportunity to see what this community is capable of.”
The CEO knows there’s room for more new and innovative developments in Downtown Colorado Springs, and Kinship is an example of what is possible: “I hope that people look at Kinship and say, ‘We can do something that is unique to us, that is true to the heartbeat and culture of Colorado Springs, and that is world class in its execution.’”