April Allen has a running joke with her boss.
“I’m like, ‘If you ever fire me, then I have a backup because I can go and be a Zamboni driver,’” said Allen, director of events and advertising at the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
A few years ago, her wide-ranging curiosity and desire to discover new activities led her to join a figure-skating club in Denver.
“Figure skating wasn’t for me,” Allen said, “but I saw that they were doing the Zamboni certification class, and I was like, ‘I’ll give that a try.’”
Allen also could fall back on her skills as a cake decorator, having completed a 16-week course in the creative side of baking.
It’s not likely she’ll need the backup plan, though, because she’s been a star performer for the past six years at the AASC, a trade association for the rental housing industry that represents landlords, developers and suppliers.
Executive Director Laura Nelson said Allen “is truly in a league of her own. It is not often you find someone who works hard, cares for others and consistently strives to do more and give back to the community any way that she can.”
Allen manages and coordinates 12 signature events a year, manages volunteers and shares information about the AASC with the community.
Her accomplishments include development of a weekly 60-second video which informed members about upcoming events and classes and shared important information. This unique form of communication won a communications award of excellence from the National Apartment Association. She also revamped and relaunched a program designed to identify and empower industry leaders.
Even as COVID upended everything, Allen’s creativity and drive resulted in the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado’s sponsors continuing to support it during the pandemic at pre-COVID levels.
“This allowed us to maintain our current staffing without any government assistance or reduction in wages or hours,” Nelson said.
Allen has lived in Colorado Springs since she was 2 years old. She graduated from Doherty High School and earned a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing and nonprofit administration from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, in 2015.
She also studied interactive technology, video graphics and special effects at the University of Colorado Denver, and earned a certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business.
Allen’s involvement in nonprofits started with volunteering for the American Cancer Society when she was in sixth grade.
“Ever since then, I’ve always found myself in these organizations with missions that I’m passionate about,” she said, “and I was lucky to find that in my career as well.”
Outside of work, Allen is a busy volunteer who contributes her skills and enthusiasm to Colorado Springs Rising Professionals, the Downtown Partnership and the Colorado Nonprofit Association, among others.
But the organization she’s most invested in is the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a Masonic youth service organization that teaches leadership through community service.
“It’s a really great organization that I was happy to be a part of when I was younger,” Allen said. “And now I serve as the adult leader for the local chapter, and I’m also the statewide marketing liaison.”
She said IORG “gave me really great skills that I could bring later in my life, to where I am now.”