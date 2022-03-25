After graduating in 2005 from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in economics and government, Alex Lugo searched for a job that aligned with his values.
After his first job at a financial company in Austin didn’t live up to that standard, he moved to a position with a state agency.
But in 2008, he found the perfect employer: the United States Anti-Doping Agency in Colorado Springs.
“I knew I would never be asked to do anything against my values,” Lugo said. “Values are something that really live and breathe there.”
The agency is the national anti-doping organization for Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American sport. It’s charged with in- and out-of-competition testing, results management and athlete education, and contributes to the advancement of clean sport through research and outreach initiatives.
Lugo and his wife decided to “pick up and move” to Colorado Springs because they had previously visited the area and liked it. His wife, an educator, got a job here two weeks before they left Texas. and Lugo joined USADA two weeks after they arrived.
He started as an accounting specialist and moved up through positions as accounting manager and senior manager of finance and technology. In 2018, after earning an MBA in accounting and finance at UCCS, he was appointed controller.
“Alex has always demonstrated leadership even if not in a leadership role,” said his nominator, Tucker Pettigrew, communications coordinator for USADA. “Alex believes community involvement is vital and that everyone should play a role in bettering their surroundings.”
Lugo serves on the board of directors of The Thrive Network; is treasurer for COSILoveYou; and has been a member of the CityServe steering committee and the First Presbyterian Church’s city engagement team.
“It would be hard for me to live somewhere and not be involved,” Lugo said. “It’s an ecosystem, and we’re all in it — because when one part of the community is not doing well, we’re all going to suffer in the long term. So I think it’s important for business leaders, and anyone who has the time and/or resources, to be involved.”
Lugo said leaders, first and foremost, must possess a high level of integrity and lead by example.
“They should always be modeling the behavior they want to see in their teams,” he said.
Almost as important as integrity, he said, is that “they have to genuinely care about the people that they lead. They should always been talking with them, listening and helping to develop their roles and careers.”
Other important characteristics are adaptability, good communication skills and respect, he said.
Lugo, who was born in the Dominican Republic and lived there until his family moved to Texas when he was 7 years old, strives to build a diverse team.
“When hiring, I always like to cast a wide net,” he said. “I want somebody who’s going to enhance the culture and bring a different background and perspective to things.
“It’s not just who is going to fit,” he said, “because I feel like sometimes that actually kind of does the opposite. The big value of diversity is that, without it, you’re missing out on creative ideas and enriching your work environment.”