What is a Rising Star? 

Sure, it's someone with time on their side — but that's just the beginning. Over the years, hundreds of Rising Stars have gone forth, rooted themselves in their respective communities and made significant impacts. Rising Stars are health care workers, small business owners, educators, activists, tech wizards and nonprofiteers. You’ll see current and former Rising Stars serving on important boards, volunteering to better their neighborhoods, moving the needle when it comes to the city’s economic development. 

The Business Journal has witnessed so many young professionals go on to do incredible things.

But Rising Stars also are those who strive to make this part of the world better — even when nobody is watching. 

Rising Stars will tell you they don't do what they do for recognition. That's part of what makes them Stars to begin with. Every year around this time, however, the Business Journal lets these young changemakers know that they are seen; that their efforts have been recognized and their impact on our community has been honored. Nearly two decades of Stars have made a tangible impact on the Pikes Peak region, and the Journal has high hopes for its newest class of inspirational young people who are putting community above self.

Here you’ll find roughly two dozen Rising Stars who possess all of the ingredients needed to move Colorado Springs into the future. 

And thanks to the Class of 2022 and all of our previous classes, that future has never looked brighter.

Congratulations to this year’s class of Rising Stars — now let’s get to work!

Bryan Grossman, Editor-in-Chief

