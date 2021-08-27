The YouTube channel for TEDx Talks includes a 16-minute discourse by Dr. Erik Huffman on cybersecurity called “Human Hacking: The Psychology Behind Cybersecurity.” For some, cybersecurity may sound dry or daunting, but Huffman’s talk — posted to YouTube in October 2019 — is more of a storytelling sermon than a lecture. He begins with “Momma Huffman” — who “loves Jesus … loves her family, and she loves to cook for people” — sending a suspicious email to her son, and goes on from there. The intrigue hooks you, but the revelation of emotional manipulation impacts you.
For Huffman, anything worth something boils down to the personal, including your identity, background and culture — and in the case of his talk, how criminals will hijack what is personal and most important to you for their selfish gain.
In addition to sharing lasting lessons through his TEDx Talk, Huffman is the founder of Handshake Leadership, a leadership development group emphasizing scholarly research, cyber education and organizational development. In 2018, he was a Colorado Springs Business Journal Rising Star, and received the Mayor’s Young Leader Award.
Now he’s being recognized for his earnest efforts toward equity, diversity and inclusion. Making waves in the Pikes Peak region, Huffman grew up here: “Southern Colorado is home for me. My dad is retired Army, but he and my mom grew up in Georgia, down in Augusta — but I’m one of those rare natives.”
Huffman’s Southern parents wanted their son to be proud of his ethnicity and upbringing.
“My parents experienced desegregation in high school,” said Huffman. “I remember hearing stories about what they witnessed. Growing up, my dad instilled a lot of values in me and to be proud to be Black — and be true to myself … bring your heritage and culture into a room. Every New Year’s Day, which is my mom’s birthday, we ate collard greens, chitlins, cornbread — great Black American culture.”
“Dr. Huffman … helps pull everyone up with him,” said Jennifer Miller, chief of operations with Handshake Leadership. “Also, in his work, he is unapologetically himself. In his full-time role as IT Director of BombBomb, he held video conversations with every Black employee throughout Black History month. Each video was posted for every other employee to watch, listen, and learn … [and] covered topics regarding the various 2020 incidents, everyday racism, being Black, among other things. In the end, he even held a conversation with the CEO for everyone to watch — very powerful. [Last year] Dr. Huffman took the initiative to assemble a group to meet with [Colorado Springs] Mayor [John] Suthers to talk about racial issues and how we can come together as a community.”
“In order to progress, you have to get uncomfortable,” Huffman said of his difficult conversations at BombBomb. Huffman has a degree in computer science, a master’s from Colorado Technical University, and he earned his Ph.D. in management in 2018.
“Being a minority in cybersecurity, and it’s a male-dominated industry, I’m passionate about getting young minorities and women in technology,” Huffman said.
“Dr. Huffman ... is a doctorate, researcher, cyber professional, track and field coach, and mentor,” Miller said. “He describes his leadership style as ‘authentic’ and he gives everyone himself, nothing more and nothing less.”