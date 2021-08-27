David Prosper and his wife, Audrey Mabrey Prosper, came to Colorado Springs two years ago from Bradenton, Florida, when she felt a spiritual calling to the city. Prosper said his interest in education always felt akin to pastoring, but not being an ordained minister, he visualized a school as a shepherding effort — hence the name of his planned private facility, Shepherd Revolution Academy.
Virtually from his arrival, Prosper said, “I found Colorado Springs to be a very kind city.” Nevertheless, there was not enough interconnection across professions and disciplines.
Prosper has high hopes for his K-8 academy, slated for a fall 2023 opening. He has applied lessons learned from being the son of a Haitian immigrant, someone abandoned twice in early childhood. Prosper attended public schools in Florida, and recognized quickly the oppressive nature, “a one-size-fits-all environment.”
He’s seen the way education advocates “often apply a 17th-century model to a 21st-century world,” then expect results appropriate for modern culture. The top-down labeling of types of students means not having to deal with the whole student, Prosper said, creating an overall lack of empathy.
The marketing efforts to bring his school to fruition have helped Prosper better define how it differs from special charter schools, or from operations outside school district management, like the former LEAD Academy in the Hillside neighborhood. Prosper said that consciously defining the school as a “micro-school,” with an enrollment of less than 150, is a critical differentiator, as is the multi-age “unified classroom” model where K-8 students study together and older students act as mentors.
In a test environment enacted during lockdown, Prosper said the younger students in particular advanced at “an exponential rate” thanks to mentoring partners. The mentor model is something Prosper experienced himself, relying on an educator, Gastrid Harrigan, as his own mentor. The school also embeds restorative practices into its model for interpersonal relationships.
Prosper looks beyond simply expanding his model from Colorado Springs to other schools. He also wants to add high school ages and eventually undergraduate college studies to the core Shepherd Revolution program. Prosper wants to turn educators associated with his program into interdisciplinary entrepreneurial leaders. Angel investors and foundations are attracted through the Shepherd Revolution leadership organization, which is defining the structure of the academy. The goals for the school’s structure entail compassion, curiosity, criticism, citizenship and composure, he said.
Prosper became a TEDx speaker soon after arriving in Colorado, and has gone on to become a TEDx coach through the Manitou Springs TED society. One lesson he’s learned from TED and innovation is to “hold tightly to a vision, but loosely to the vehicle, where the vehicle is the method to get the job done. The latter is where flexibility and imagination is required. … Our tagline at the school is ‘Doing education differently.’ We’re not attached to one finite system; we’re always evolving and always learning. We have the heart of a learner.”
Prosper says his base in Messianic Judaism makes him open to others in terms of race, class and gender identity. It’s better than being associated with a particular church, he says, and makes his organization more welcoming.
“I see life as a potluck where everyone involved in community brings something to the table,” he said. “We can learn from each other, grow with each other, we can see each other, and most importantly, we can love each other. If we can focus on building healthy relationships in communities, learning happens.”