Alternative Medicine Provider
Docta Rasta CBD
Owned by Rich and Jessica Roseli, Docta Rasta CBD manufactures and sells all natural, whole spectrum cannabidiol products. Rich Roseli explains that whole spectrum CBD products have greater medicinal benefits because the whole array of cannabinoids are extracted from the flowers. The Roselis began manufacturing their products in 2017 and opened their retail store in 2019.
Docta Rasta CBD sells oils for any type of pain or inflammation as well as neurological issues; topicals for localized pain; and edibles in an array of ratios. They also carry flowers for those who like to smoke or make their own products. Customers must be 18 or older to buy CBD products. Docta Rasta also ships to all 50 states and is one of a handful of Colorado companies registered to sell in dispensaries.
“Education and high-quality products mean everything to us as a brand,” Rich Roseli said. “We only use high-quality flowers to extract our CBD. Our customers feel very comfortable asking us anything they don’t understand and we are completely honest with them as well. Building those relationships got us through the pandemic.”
doctarasta.com | 719-203-4760
Silver: Medical Alternatives Clinics (tie)
medicalalternativesclinics.com | 719-246-0393
Silver: Thrive Health Systems (multiple locations) (tie)
thrivehealthsystems.com | 719-475-8676
Bronze: Warner Injury and Chiropractic Center
warnerwellnesschiro.com | 719-574-5500
Health Care Facility
UCHealth
UCHealth is an award-winning, multi-state 501(c)(3) health system, recognized nationally for outcomes, research and quality. In Colorado Springs UCHealth has multiple hospitals, urgent care facilities, primary care facilities, specialist facilities, and specialized centers within hospitals. UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital Central has the distinction of being the only Level I Trauma Center in southern Colorado (the highest designation), recognizing its ability to treat severe and complex injuries. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reviewers praised the hospital’s neurosurgery capabilities and its comprehensive injury prevention program. It also has the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in southern Colorado, and the state’s busiest emergency department.
UCHealth has given $1.1 billion in benefits to communities through uncompensated care, research and education. UCHealth focuses on increasing access to care, expanding behavioral health services, being a leader in COVID response and innovating in treatment and provision.
UCHealth’s mission is to improve lives — “in big ways through learning, healing, and discovery. In small, personal ways through human connection.” The network strives to “push the boundaries of medicine” through innovation and excellence.
uchealth.org | 719-365-5000
Silver: Family Care Center
fccwellbeing.com | 888-374-5066
Bronze: Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center
hyblcenter.org | 719-776-4925
Health Insurer
UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare aims to people live healthier lives by “simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers,” according to regional communications director Lisa Contreras. The company employs around 4,500 Coloradans and, together with sister company Rocky Mountain Health Plans, offers health benefit programs to 1.35 million beneficiaries in the state.
The company has also invested in Colorado, providing $36.5 million in charitable funding in the state over the last three years, Contreras said.
“We are committed to combining personalized attention, quality care, and comprehensive coverage that our members deserve and have come to expect from their health insurance carrier,” said Patrick Gordon, CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Plans and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Colorado. “We feel so privileged to be named among the Best in Business by the readers of the Colorado Springs Business Journal. Thank you for this incredible honor and the privilege to serve communities statewide.”
uhc.com | 866-414-1959
Silver: USAA (tie)
usaa.com | 800-531-8722
Silver: Kaiser Permanente (tie)
kaiserpermanente.org | 800-218-1059
Bronze: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
anthem.com | 800-331-1476
Home Health Care Agency
The Independence Center
The Independence Center provides a range of services to help people with cognitive, physical or mental health disabilities. The nonprofit also serves individuals who have blindness or impaired or low vision or who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The center’s home health agency is the core of its services that help people with disabilities to remain at home.
“Our mission is to help people live more independently — the way they want to live,” said Amber Carlton, home health manager. “We really see home health care as a way for people to live independently, remain in their homes and continue to have agency over their own lives.”
Serving people in six counties, the center’s nonprofit status sets it apart, Carlton said. Home health care services are provided by a team of professionals, and the center also offers transportation, home modification and support through its Center for Independent Living. It also advocates for veterans and people with disabilities.
theindependencecenter.org | 719-471-8181
Silver: Nursing and Therapy Services of Colorado
ntsoc.com | 719-574-5562
Bronze: Centura Health at Home (tie)
centura.org | 719-776-7500
Bronze: Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services (tie)
visitingangels.com | 800-365-4189
Hospital
Centura Health-St.Francis Hospital
St. Francis is a 195-bed full-service hospital, which features a birth center, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, pediatric care unit, emergency department, Level III Trauma Center, imaging and surgical services and critical care unit. The hospital treated 41,466 people in its emergency department in 2021, according to its website.
Becky Brockman, communication field advisor at Centura Health, said the Best in Business nomination reinforces St. Francis Hospital’s 140-year legacy in Colorado Springs. She said Centura Health works to build healthier individuals, healthier families and healthier neighborhoods.
“We would like to thank everyone who voted — you are bringing awareness to our commitment to whole person care,” said Dr. Brian Erling, CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. Brockman said, “Knowing that this nomination is voter-led makes this recognition extra special, and we appreciate the support and recognition.”
centura.org/location/st-francis-hospital | 719-776-5000
Silver: UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
uchealth.org/locations/uchealth-memorial-hospital-north | 719-364-5000
Bronze: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs (tie)
childrenscolorado.org | 719-305-1234
Bronze: Centura Health - Penrose Hospital (tie)
centura.org/location/penrose-hospital | 719-776-5000
Insurance Broker
USAA
USAA has been proudly serving military service members and their families with their financial service needs since 1922. Today, they serve more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. USAA’s Colorado Springs campus helps provide support for members globally, across all their products and services, said Carrie Cabell, Regional Executive for USAA Colorado Springs Campus.
“As one of the largest employers in the region, we are proud to be part of the Colorado Springs community serving our members and their families and giving back through our volunteer events, charitable giving, and community involvement,” Cabell said.
Being nominated for Best in Business is a credit to the care USAA employees have for their members, Cabell said.
“Our employees are motivated to serve,” she said, “and we thank you for this honor!”
usaa.com | 800-531-8722
Silver: Liberty Mutual Group
libertymutualgroup.com | 800-295-2723
Bronze: Six & Geving Insurance
six-geving.com | 719-590-9990
Physical Rehabilitation Center
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers focus on improving their customers’ quality of life with a “holistic, whole-body approach to connect your diagnosis with a customized plan of care,” according to the company’s website. FYZICAL’s therapists are experts in the evaluation and treatment of the body, and care for people of all ages dealing with a variety of muscle, joint and neurological conditions, the website says. FYZICAL has three locations in Colorado Springs — Briargate, Gleneagle, and South Colorado Springs.
“Your body is a finely-tuned machine that operates on connections: your bones to your joints, your muscles to your bones, and your nerves to your brain,” the website explains. “When one of these connections is injured or weakened, your body will naturally compensate or adjust. Oftentimes, the location of the dysfunction will produce symptoms somewhere else.
“FYZICAL Therapists look at your body as a whole to connect your symptoms to the actual cause of the issue.”
fyzical.com/south-colorado-springs-co | 719-527-0848
Silver: Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center
hyblcenter.org | 719-776-4925
Bronze: UCHealth Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Services
uchealth.org | 719-365-5000
Retirement and Assisted Living Community
Beewell Assisted Living (formerly Westside Assisted Living)
Beewell Assisted Living is an assisted living home that offers 16 beds for adults and seniors. The small facility specializes in caring for mentally ill patients.
They provide 24-hour staffing, medication administration, laundry and cleaning, coordination to physical or psychological therapy, recreation, and assistance with activities of daily living. The facility strives to ensure protected oversight, while maintaining community engagement. Residents are encouraged to be as independent as possible.
Administrator Kayla Rivera said, “We are a small, home-like facility that genuinely cares about our residents.” The facility provides three home cooked meals a day and treats everyone like family. Rivera expressed surprise at the nomination, being such a small facility, but thinks it’s great.
beewellassistedliving.com | 719-578-1355
Silver: Liberty Heights Retirement Community (tie)
seniorlifestyle.com | 719-481-9494
Silver: Brookdale Skyline (tie)
brookdale.com | 855-241-7781
Silver: MacKenzie Place Senior Living (tie)
leisurecare.com | 800-327-3490