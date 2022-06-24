Auto Dealer
Phil Long Dealerships (tie)
A perpetual Best in Business winner, Phil Long Dealerships is a family-owned company founded in 1945 that has grown to become the largest privately owned automotive group in Colorado.
“Phil Long Dealerships is proud to serve more customers than any other dealership group in the state of Colorado and to be ranked as one of Automotive News’ top 150 dealerships in the United States,” said Kevin Shaughnessy, partner and vice president of operations.
“It feels great to see that the community recognizes and appreciates the hard work and commitment of our thousand-plus employees, and to see our employees’ passion for excellent service translated into our customers’ appreciation.”
The auto group added Phil Long Subaru of Glenwood Springs as its 18th dealership in Colorado and New Mexico in June 2021 and in December acquired Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships in Trinidad. Its network now includes 15 auto brands.
This is the third straight year Phil Long Dealerships have been voted No. 1 auto dealer by Business Journal readers.
“We are so honored,” Shaughnessy said. “We will absolutely keep it up and keep raising our game.”
phillong.com | 719-387-5744
Heuberger Subaru (tie)
A family-owned and -operated dealership, Heuberger Subaru has been serving Colorado Springs motorists since 1970.
“We’re not your traditional car dealership; we strive to be forward-thinking in every interaction we have with our valued customers,” Heuberger’s website says. Heuberger’s sales agents strive to make the buying process stress-free and to satisfy customers’ wants and needs.
The company has earned numerous customer satisfaction awards during its more than 40 years in business and also has earned the Stellar Care Dealer distinction, an award to top performing dealerships in sales and service.
Heuberger offers a large inventory and range of new and pre-owned vehicles. It provides buyers with the opportunity to shop remotely through its express store and offers monthly specials and incentives including discounts for active-duty and recently separated military service members.
“All of these accolades and our loyal customers have led us to become the largest volume Subaru dealer in America,” the website says, “an honor we couldn’t be more thrilled to achieve.”
bestbuysubaru.com | 888-840-9024
Bronze: Springs Automotive Group
springsautomotivegroup.com | 719-477-0900
Chamber of Commerce
Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC
“Our priority is ensuring we’re a voice for businesses in Colorado Springs and El Paso County, both at the state and local level,” says Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce & EDC.”So we want to help businesses expand, or help new ones relocate to the region.”
Kleymeyer said the Chamber’s focus is threefold: advocacy, economic development, and military affairs. “We have five military installations here,” she said, “so we’re supporting our military families, and we are involved in working towards affordable and attainable housing so that this area remains a great place for everyone to live. The military is a big piece of that for us.”
For Kleymeyer, the goal is not only making sure the Springs is a great place to do business, but also to persuade entrepreneurs to choose the area over Texas or Tennessee — and to ensure small businesses have access to real estate options, the best talent in the region, and training and networking opportunities.
“At the end of the day, this is a community made up of small businesses,” Kleymeyer said. “The sky’s the limit for Colorado Springs, and we’re honored to be a part of that.
coloradospringschamberedc.com | 719-471-8183
Silver: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
scwcc.com | 719-442-2007
Bronze: Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Economic Development and Visitor Center
trilakeschamber.com | 719-481-3282
Craft Brewery & Brew Pub
Red Leg Brewing Company (tie)
Red Leg Brewing Company’s new taproom at The Garrison, a multi-use complex at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, features 20 beers on tap, a rooftop deck and bar, and an outdoor German-style beer garden with cornhole games in the turf area.
Matthew Drosendahl, chief finance operations officer for Red Leg, said they’re still just scratching the surface of what the facility can do. “It’s a place where community can meet culture,” he said. “We work with charities that have similar visions and missions, we host artist showcases. … It’s dog-friendly, kid-friendly, it’s an inclusive atmosphere.”
While Drosendahl’s personal favorite is Red Leg’s West Coast IPA, the new seasonal — a raspberry blonde called Summer Crush — has been getting rave reviews. “The brew team here strives to make something for every palate,” Drosendahl said.
redlegbrewing.com | 719-598-3776
Goat Patch Brewing (tie)
“With our beers we try to be both adventurous and balanced,” says Shannon Strickland, taproom manager at Goat Patch Brewing. “We have a great variety of beer available, so you’ll always find something that you like,”
For Strickland the biggest thing setting Goat Patch apart from the competition is the experience level of the brewers, and the collaborative spirit of the brewpub. “We have six owners, but everyone has a say and listens to each other,” Strickland said. “It makes for a really close-knit tribe.”
Goat Patch Brewing prides itself on giving back to the community, too — every Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. they host a local organization that’s changing the Colorado Springs community for the better — and while customers can learn about the work the organization does, $1 from every pint, growler and crowler goes to that featured group.
“It feels good to be a part of a company that does so much,” Strickland said.
goatpatchbrewing.com | 719-471-4628
Silver: Bristol Brewing Co.
bristolbrewing.com | 719-633-2555
Bronze: Cerberus Brewing Co.
cerberusbrewingco.com | 719-636-2337
Independent Coffee Shop
The Exchange
The Exchange features an excellently balanced espresso, and drip coffee options that rotate on a daily basis — along with a strong variety of beans for sale.
It’s also got a great lineup of breakfast and lunch choices, some of which pay homage to an owner’s Cuban/Jewish roots. The freshly baked breads, pastries and cookies are top-tier, with good gluten-free and vegan options too.
The eclectic and modern space can be reserved for private events, and hosts local bands, as well as regular game nights, paint nights, open mic events, and a Cuban night. Don’t miss out on the waffle brunch.
theexchangeontejon.com | 719-635-0277
Silver: Wild Goose Meeting House (tie)
wildgoosemeetinghouse.com | 719-357-9020
Silver: Caffeinated Cow (tie)
caffeinatedcow.com | 719-308-2769
Bronze: Third Space Coffee (tie)
thirdspacecoffee.com | 719-465-1657
Bronze: Pikes Perk Coffee & Tea House (tie)
pikesperk.com | 719-522-1432
Major Military Command
United States Air Force Academy
Even the big repair box around the iconic Cadet Chapel building couldn’t keep the Air Force Academy out of first place.
Established in 1954 — back when it was a good bit more remote from the city’s development, the academy has remained a regional standout, both for the physical beauty of the campus and for the pride it generates in the community.
The Cadet Chapel, with its soaring angular roofline, is under renovation-related wraps until at least 2027 — but the Air Force Academy is much more than any one building. The academy’s support squadron helps organize a variety of community events for area Air Force servicemembers and their families, as well as for the cadets. The academy also is home of the 10th Air Base Wing, 17 men’s and 10 women’s NCAA athletic teams and of course an institution of learning for the next generation of Air Force and Space Force servicemembers.
usafa.af.mil | 719-333-2025
Silver: Fort Carson
home.army.mil/carson | 719-526-2332
Bronze: Space Command
spacecom.mil | 719-552-1363
National Sports Association
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is the unifying organization for the myriad associations that govern the more than 40 sports that are showcased in the summer and winter Olympic games. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Colorado Springs Business Journal’s Best in Business awards,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said. “The USOPC is extremely proud to carry out of mission of supporting Team USA athletes as they work to achieve their sporting dreams on the biggest stage in sport — and carry out that mission from right here in Colorado Springs.”
The Olympics are just the “tip of the iceberg” for what the committee does, Hirshland said. Its work includes the Paralympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Pan American Games, and Parapan American Games as well.
“Team USA athletes represent the United States with skill and pride — they truly are the best of us, and our commitment to their wellbeing on and off the field of play drives each and every USOPC employee,” Hirshland said.
Founded in 1894, the USOPC moved its headquarters from New York City to Colorado Springs in 1978. The committee headquarters moved to its present location in Downtown Colorado Springs in April 2010, while the previous site (two miles away) remains a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.
teamusa.org | 800-775-8762
Silver: U.S. Figure Skating
usfigureskating.org | 719-635-5200
Bronze: Women’s Professional Rodeo Association
wpra.com | 719-447-4627
Nonprofit Organization
The Independence Center
The Independence Center provides a range of services to help people with cognitive, physical or mental health disabilities. The nonprofit also serves individuals who have blindness or impaired or low vision or who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The center’s home health agency is the core of its services that help people with disabilities to remain at home.
“Our mission is to help people live more independently — the way they want to live,” said Amber Carlton, home health manager. “We really see home health care as a way for people to live independently, remain in their homes and continue to have agency over their own lives.”
Serving people in six counties, the center’s nonprofit status sets it apart, Carlton said. Home health care services are provided by a team of professionals, and the center also offers transportation, home modification and support through its Center for Independent Living. It also advocates for veterans and people with disabilities.
theindependencecenter.org | 719-471-8181
Silver: StableStrides
stablestrides.org | 719-495-3908
Bronze: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925
Social Impact Company
Who Gives a Scrap
Owner Lorrie Myers calls Who Gives a Scrap a creative reuse center. The concept is simple: People donate arts and crafts materials — everything from scrapbook paper, fabric and yarn to game pieces, used books and sewing patterns — and Who Gives a Scrap sells them to teachers, artists and crafters.
Who Gives a Scrap takes in an average of 700 pounds of donations per day. Myers estimates that, since the store opened in July 2015, it has diverted more than 280 tons of reusable materials from landfills.
“We’re a great place to get rid of things,” Myers said. “If you want to try something, you can try sewing for $5, and on the right day, you can get a sewing machine for $10.”
Seniors, military, first responders and teachers get discounts off the shop’s already low prices.
The store also rents 13 studios to artists at very low monthly rents, underwriting them with store profits.
“We have a great classroom,” Myers said, “and an artist in residence who does community outreach.”
whogivesascrapcolorado.com | 719-445-9988
Silver: Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666
Bronze: YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
ppymca.org | 719-471-9790
Place of Worship
Woodmen Valley Chapel
Woodmen Valley Chapel is a nondenominational evangelical church founded in 1981. Its vision (“Love Well. Change Lives. Through Christ.”) has guided the church through expansion to four campuses. The church’s efforts now include a podcast and a nonprofit community outreach arm.
Pastor Kurt Birky credits part of Woodmen’s success with the church’s desire for its weekend services to be “casual, welcoming opportunities for all to gather in rich community.”
“We place a high value on gathering together for prayer, worship and to hear the faithful teaching of God’s Word. But our weekend services are more than that,” he said. “They serve as a type of refueling station for our people to equip them to go into our community with the transformative hope and help that can only come through Jesus Christ.”
woodmenvalley.org | 719-388-5000
Silver: New Life Church
north.newlifechurch.org | 719-594-6602
Bronze: Lighthouse Baptist Church
lbcsprings.org | 719-444-8502
Professional Association
Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado
Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado’s goal is to expand trust in the local marketplace. Jonathan Liebert, CEO/executive director of BBB Southern Colorado, said that trust is more important than ever for consumers.
Asked about the most rewarding part of his job, he doesn’t hesitate. “Working with small business owners, working collaboratively with other partners organizations to help create a great business community,” he said. “We get to hear that Colorado Springs is one of the best cities to both begin and run a business.”
While Liebert noted the last few years have been a “rollercoaster of changes” for small businesses, he’s encouraged by the resilience of the business community.
“We have heard many challenging stories … but we have also heard very inspirational stories from our business owners and are pleased to see that our community is so supportive of local business,” Liebert said. “Overall, we want to accredit the best businesses in town and tell every consumer who they can trust.”
bbb.org | 719-636-1155
Silver: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
prorodeo.com | 719-593-8840
Bronze: Colorado Springs Housing and Building Association
cshba.com | 719-592-1800
Startup Resource
Pikes Peak Library District
Pikes Peak Library District has a diverse menu of information and facilities to assist startup entrepreneurs and small businesses. At Penrose Library, Business Librarian Sandy Hancock helps entrepreneurs navigate nearly a dozen databases that provide information on marketing, entrepreneurship, demographics, investment and law. The Gale Business Plan Builder is a step-by-step tool for starting, managing and optimizing a business or nonprofit.
“I’ve started up classes again, and we’re looking to bring in experts from all areas of business,” Hancock said.
Penrose, Library 21c, Sand Creek and the East Library house makerspaces that feature equipment including sound and photography studios, equipment to film commercials, engraving machines to brand a variety of media with a company logo, and 3D printers for prototype building. The Manitou Springs branch, which is located in the Manitou Art Center, partners with the MAC so that library cardholders can use the makerspace there as well.
Business owners also can reserve meeting rooms and event centers for employee and client meetings and marketing events.
“We try to provide as much information and resources as possible for small business owners,” Hancock said.
ppld.org | 719-531-6333
Silver: Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center
pikespeaksbdc.org | 719-667-3803
Bronze: SCORE Southern Colorado
southerncolorado.score.org | 719-377-3107