Graphic Designer
Neon Pig Creative
Neon Pig is a multiservice creative agency, handling branding and marketing services as well as graphic design. Three founding partners — Michael O’Cara, Laura Schnarr and Colin Christie — opened Neon Pig in January 2018, with an intent to combine serious talents with whimsical approaches. The principals have taken numerous awards in coding, design and advertising. Design remains the firm’s center of gravity, incorporating both print-based design and website design. The firm can handle all design aspects except videography and animation, where it collaborates with area partners.
neonpigcreative.com | 719-301-0253
Silver: DocuMart
documart.com | 719-473-6978
Bronze: Studio2D
Advertising, Marketing & PR Firm
Next PR
Next PR was founded in 1978 as Steve Simon PR, and underwent a rebranding in early 2021 under CEO Heather Kell, who is now the primary owner of the national PR firm. The company won the coveted Great Place to Work certification in May, with 98 percent of current employees giving the company high job satisfaction ratings. In addition to its Colorado Springs headquarters, Next employs more than 50 people in locations including Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Philadelphia. COO Geri Johnson said its clientele ranges from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Services start with a traditional press-release outreach, and expand to include branding, social media presence, paid media, and integrated PR strategies. Johnson said that the client base includes some customer-facing companies in sectors like hospitality, but also many vertical markets “in any realm where ‘tech’ is added at the end,” including fintech, health care tech, supply-chain and logistics, and even the boom-and-bust world of cryptocurrencies.
nextpr.com/services | 719-634-1180
Silver: NLA Media
nlamedia.com | 719-635-9988
Bronze: 720media
720media.com | 719-963-4198
Cybersecurity
Frontier IT
Frontier IT began in 2006 as Springs Hosting, specializing in data center and cloud-based services. Because many customers were unaware that the company was a comprehensive Managed Service Provider, Frontier IT switched to its current name in early 2016. Help desk, disaster recovery and network services now are emphasized as much as hosting. “We are a powerhouse of technical capacity in our industry delivering critical IT business services to companies,” the firm’s website says. “With Frontier IT, you will get a trusted IT partner that will change the way you view your business relationships forever.”
frontierIT.com | 719-888-4357
Silver: Booz Allen Hamilton
boozallen.com | 719-387-2000
Bronze: Amnet
amnet.net | 719-442-6683
Department of Defense Contractor
Sigmatech
Sigmatech was founded in 1986, originally with a focus on providing systems engineering and technical assistance to the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center at Redstone Arsenal.
It has expanded over 35 years to cover a range of Missile Defense Agency and C4I electronics contracts, with employees supporting 20 customer locations worldwide.
The company is Sigmatech is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its branches nationwide collaborate on projects. With 300 employees nationwide, the company generates $47 million annually.
sigmatech.com | 719-630-8300
Silver: Lockheed Martin RMS
lockheedmartin.com | 719-277-4000
Bronze: Wolverine Services (Akima)
akima.com/opcos/wolverine | 571-323-5200
Internet Service Provider
StratusIQ
StratusIQ is a multiple award winner.
stratusiq.com | 719-573-5343
Silver: Springs Hosting
springshosting.com | 719-393-9266
Bronze: Comcast NBCUniversal
corporate.comcast.com/company/nbcuniversal | 800-934-6489
Photography and Videography Company
Black Forest Photography
Becky Sullivan founded Black Forest Photography in 1999, and has won numerous regional awards since then. She is a publisher of a music magazine and a concert photographer. Her Black Forest business focuses on weddings, school photos, business headshots/portraits, and modeling/glamour/boudoir shots. The studio and offers such services as hair and makeup, wardrobe styling, and location-based shooting.
blackforestphoto.com | 719-464-5429
Silver: CasaBay
casabay.photography | 541-600-4171
Bronze: Twelve legs Marketing
twelvelegsmarketing.com | 719-649-5738
IT Firm
Frontier IT
Frontier IT is a multiple award winner.
frontierIT.com | 719-888-4357
Silver: Simple Works IT
simpleworksit.com | 719-416-0444
Bronze: Amnet
amnet.net | 719-442-6683
Promotional Products
Phoenix820
Phoenix820 specializes in branded products ranging from apparel and tote bags to writing supplies, executive gifts and shot glasses. Design follows the company’s tagline “Our swag is sexy.” Graphic designer Art Pierson founded Phoenix820 in 2012, and needed to be persuaded to serve as a promotional distributor — particularly since his expertise was in print and web design. Pierson collaborates with key manufacturing partners like Tayco and Advanced Impressions. Phoenix820 remains a one-man shop, and Pierson said his business partners act as his de facto staff. Phoenix820 focused initially on small and medium-sized business, but now counts clients such as Colorado Springs Utilities and military installations among its customer base.
phoenix820.com | 719-632-0123
Silver: Shirt Stop Colorado Springs
shirtstoponline.com | 719-574-7710
Bronze: Tayco Screen Printing
taycoscreenprinting.com | 719-634-4622
Telecommunications Company
StratusIQ
StratusIQ is a locally owned and operated Internet Service Provider with a mission to build a better fiber network. “StratusIQ’s wholly owned Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network brings high-speed internet, voice, and TV service to the greater Colorado Springs area,” their website says. Market Coordinator Crystal Baker says that they also provide Stratus Smart WiFi.
Baker attributes their success to being solely focused on the Colorado Springs area. “We have completely local service,” she said. “So whenever there’s any kind of questions or issues, we’re right there. We handle things very quickly and our service is really good. If there is a problem, for any reason, we go out and fix it. We offer a great product and great customer service.”
Even though this will be StratusIQ’s third year in a row to win this title, Baker said, “we’ve been working hard to win or even be considered.”
stratusiq.com | 719-573-5343
Silver: Springs Hosting
springshosting.com | 719-373-9266
Bronze: Verizon Wireless
verizon.com | 800-880-1077, Southgate location (multiple locations)
Web and Mobile Development
720media
Taa Dixon and Kevin Vicroy founded 720media in June 2000, and in the subsequent 22 years grew the company to cover web design, social media marketing and search engine optimization. Website development has always been the company’s central focus, with a portfolio that includes Reclaiming Hope, Grace Dental and Rasta Pasta.
And the company has left a long list of satisfied customers in its wake. Client Rich Fierro writes on 720media’s website: “Taa what you put together for Atrevida Beer Co. in such a short period of time, captured Jess and what our company wants to do in the community so well. You and your team are amazing at what you do. Taking a short meeting and turning it into a great production, I can only imagine what you can do for your clients. The sky’s the limit. Salud, to you and the team, we were humbled by your efforts....” High praise, indeed.
720media.com | 719-963-4198
Silver: Succeeding Small
succeedingsmall.co | 719-433-3693
Bronze: Infront Webworks
infront.com | 719-577-4404