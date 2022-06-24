Architectural Firm
RTA Architects
Founded in 1975, RTA Architects has designed scores of significant architectural and interior spaces across Colorado and the Pikes Peak region. The firm’s core strength is architectural design for new construction, renovation and adaptive re-use projects, specializing in health care, education, retail and commercial properties. Its architects aim to deliver beautiful buildings that serve the unique needs of their owners and occupants, through “purposeful, engaging solutions.”
That focus is demonstrated in the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center (pictured above) — a collaborative effort between RTA Architects and GWWO Architects. The goal was “to give visitors to the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center a seamless, immersive experience with facilities specifically designed for the harsh environment on the Peak, while staying mindful of siting and viewsheds.”
RTA and GWWO guided the design process using “extensive public input and deep collaboration among all project stakeholders.” And who were the stakeholders? The city of Colorado Springs, the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Springs Utilities and 50 other organizations.
In another significant project, RTA teamed with HOK and JE Dunn to develop a program plan and design for the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center. Like the Summit Complex, the building is beautiful, functional and modest.
Downtown’s landmark Hibbard Building represents one of the firm’s standout historic renovations. RTA collaborated with the Hibbard family to convert the former department store into office space, and won an Award of Excellence in Historic Preservation and Restoration for its efforts.
“We’re proud of our collaborative work ethic and that the majority of the work we do is with previous satisfied clients,” RTA states. “What could be more fulfilling than that?”
rtaarchitects.com
Engineering Firm
Torch Technologies
Founded in 2002, Torch Technologies was the brainchild of two engineers who decided to create a modest employee-owned firm in Huntsville, Alabama. The night before the new firm opened, “we didn’t even have desks,” recalls co-founder Bill Roark, who bought used furniture.
Twenty years later, Torch is one of the largest federal contractors in the nation, with more than $4.5 billion in revenue. The company’s footprint is worldwide, including a sizable technical office in Colorado Springs.
Torch provides research and development and engineering services to the Department of Defense, including Weapon System Performance Analysis Modeling and Simulation, Software-in-the-Loop and Hardware-in-the-Loop simulations, Information Technology, Manned and Unmanned Aviation, and Advanced Technology Research and Development.
The company’s mantra is simple: “We believe that success is achieved by giving every employee owner a stake in the outcome.”
“We’ve been in the Springs for 12 or 13 years,”said Bruce Smith, who heads the Technical Office. “We have about 60 people here, most of them at Schriever, Fort Carson or other customer sites. Most of what we do is classified, so we need to work in absolutely secure environments. We’ve moved some of our capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital testing to the Space Force. We think these technologies will be more critical in future space organizations. [Our country] needs to respond to adversary capabilities.”
torchtechnologies.com
General Contractor
Bryan Construction
Founded in Colorado Springs by Scott Bryan, Bryan Construction has grown steadily over the years. Today, the company has annual revenues of $270 million and offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins and Istanbul. “Whether you’re in the conceptual stage or have drawings in hand, we’ll take care of all the details to turn your vision into reality,” the company’s website says. “With Bryan, you have an organized, reliable trustworthy partner, experienced in all project sizes, from minor renovations to large-scale new construction.”
“Across Colorado Springs, Denver, and Fort Collins, we have commercial construction groups working on schools,” Brian Burns, company president, recently told Construction Today. “In the former, we just finished the brand-new Carmel Middle School. As part of that, we removed the existing building on the site, and rebuilt a new one in its place. Multifamily is another growing area. In Westminster, we recently completed an age-restricted living facility for those 55 and older, partnering with a nationwide developer out of Minnesota.” And as for Istanbul, Burns explained that the Army Corps of Engineers approached Bryan “in 2009, identifying companies who could complete work in the Middle East. We decided to launch a joint venture with a Turkish firm. Through that enterprise, we were able to compete on several Multiple Award Task Order Contracts in the region.”
The company recently moved into a renovated and highly visible building at 5475 Tech Center Drive, with — as you’d expect — plenty of
room for expansion.
bryanconstruction.com
Homebuilder
Classic Homes
Classic Homes has been the leading land developer and new homebuilder in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region since 1989. According to Classic’s website, “Our reputation is based on a sincere and unwavering belief that quality, value, and customer satisfaction must never be compromised in the process of delivering a new home to our customers. Our selection of building materials, trade partners, and the dedication of our employees is driven by Classic’s mission of Sustained Excellence. When you’re ready to begin building your dream home, our team will be with you every step of the way.”
Since 1989, Classic has built 195 communities, with more than 15,000 homes.
“[Winning Best in Business] speaks to our dedication, and how our team cares for the customer,” said Kim Sandoval, Classic’s director of corporate marketing. “They never miss a beat, keeping them informed and involved through every step of the process.” Sandoval also cited the diverse models and neighborhoods available through Classic Homes, as well as the company’s understanding of the weight and importance of buying a new home.
“We have simple but significant corporate values,” said CEO Doug Stimple, “that are designed to support our mission statement, which is
‘Sustainable Excellence.’”
classichomes.com
Manufacturing Company
Transit Mix Concrete
Transit Mix Concrete Co. is a subsidiary of Continental Materials Corporation, Chicago, Illinois. The company has served Southern Colorado with ready-mix concrete and aggregate since 1945. Since then, the company has sought to provide “Safety, Quality and Service” to their customers, commitments that have surely helped the company to stay in business for seven decades.
It’s a regional operation with a portable plant and four fixed batch plants in Colorado Springs and two fixed batch plants in Pueblo, capable of handling quantities of one to 65,000 cubic yards of material.The company also owns aggregate pits in Colorado Springs, Fremont County and Colorado Springs as well as three quarries in Southern Colorado, including the Pikeview Quarry in Colorado Springs.
The company’s Concrete Materials Laboratory is validated by the U.S. Department of the Army Corps of Engineers and has been since 1996. Its Quality Control Department has eight full time certified technicians and is regularly inspected by CCRL.
Presently, the Black Mountain Quarry near Colorado Springs is undergoing reclamation, while the steep sections of the century-old Pikeview Quarry will soon be reborn as a mountain biking park, thanks to a collaborative effort involving the city of Colorado Springs, the owners and nonprofits.
transitmix.com
Mechanical and Electrical Contractor
Olson Plumbing & Heating Co.
Since 1917, when “Olson the Plumber” used his three-wheeled motorcycle to begin his Colorado Springs plumbing and heating company, Olson Plumbing & Heating Co. has grown and thrived. It’s now one of the Front Range’s largest residential and commercial plumbing, heating and mechanical contracting companies. Olson handed over the reins to the Trapp family long ago, and since then five generations of Trapps have worked there.
The company’s work has helped shape buildings and homes throughout the Pikes Peak region. For example, Olson was the one of the contractors who built the historic City Auditorium in 1924.
More recently, Olson installed LEED Silver Standard plumbing and piping on the Air Force Academy’s Holaday Athletic Center, which accommodates a full-size football, soccer and lacrosse field with enough height to allow for field goal practices. The Academy uses the complex for indoor training and physical education class, as well as intercollegiate and intramural sports.
“Community involvement is important to everyone here at Olson Plumbing & Heating Co.,” the company emphasizes. “We recognize that you cannot measure success simply by measuring profits on a balance sheet. Our company as a whole, and many of the individuals within it, are proud to offer their time, commitment, and support to some of the most deserving causes in the Colorado Springs area, including Pueblo and Denver.”
“We’ve been blessed by having great employees for all our years in business,” said CEO Mike Pratt. “The employees make it all happen. Making money can’t be your primary goal.”
olsonph.com
