Business Consultant
Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center
Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center helps new and existing businesses grow and prosper. Program Manager Lauren Shakes said it acts as an educational resource, offering free consulting and free or low-cost training that “maximizes our entrepreneurs’ economic potential.”
In 2021, Pikes Peak SBDC had 695 active clients, and offered 1,573 consulting sessions, Shakes said, and the community sees it as the first stop for anyone looking to start or expand a business.
“Our reputation kind of speaks for itself,” she said. “We have an amazing staff here and amazing consultants.”
With more than 60 experts available, the SBDC offers no-cost, confidential, one-on-one assistance on business plan development, cybersecurity, marketing strategy, registration and licensing, startup and financing preparation, franchising, and business law, among other things.
“We may have been nominated for this award because of our presence in the community, that people can trust us to give them good advice, and good advice that is free and reasonable,” Shakes said. “We don’t have any barriers to entry here. We are a resource for absolutely everyone.”
pikespeaksbdc.org | 719-667-3803
Silver: HR Branches
hrbranches.com | 719-244-9640
Bronze: Pikes Peak Workforce Center
ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700
Law Firm
Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC
Name a legal issue, and Stinar Zendejas Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC can almost always handle it — with an eye towards helping clients understand complex litigation.
The firm has an “all-encompassing” team of 11 attorneys, whose areas of specialization include estate and business planning, commercial litigation, divorce and probate law, serving a mix of business and individual clients, said Managing Partner Ian Burrell.
“It’s definitely not a one-size-fits-all legal solution,” said Burrell, who’s been with the firm since 2015. “It’s usually custom-tailored to [a client’s] specific issue.”
Burrell said the firm takes a “very hands-on” approach to legal services. Attorneys conduct an analysis of clients’ legal issues right away and are committed to staying by their side throughout the litigation process.
“We don’t just provide them with analysis and then drop them,” Burrell said. “We’ll do some hand-holding along the way.”
coloradolawgroup.com | 719-635-4200
Silver: McDivitt Law Firm
mcdivittlaw.com | 877-358-3096
Bronze: Sparks Willson, P.C.
sparkswillson.com | 719-634-5700
Office Equipment
OfficeScapes
Ask OfficeScapes CEO Peter Husak why the company is appreciated by the Colorado Springs community and he has a few ideas.
“One is our people and two is our culture,” he says. “No. 3 is in our school business — we are moving the needle, [helping to create spaces for] educating kids in Colorado.”
Husak calls learning environments “the third teacher” after the parent and the teacher, and says the company takes pride in supporting the education of the next generation.
OfficeScapes employees are active in community volunteerism, and the company also does business with many Colorado nonprofits, helping to outfit their spaces. “We’ve got amazing design knowledge, with almost 40 years experience,” Husak said.
In addition to its own products and office equipment support, OfficeScapes offers consultation, installation and even liquidation assistance.
officescapes.com/locations/coloradosprings | 719-574-1113
Silver: Staples
staples.com | 800-333-3330
Bronze: Axis Business Technologies
axisbt.com | 719-630-8600
Staffing Firm
ADD STAFF
ADD STAFF has been working to match employees with employers in the Greater Pikes Peak region since 1984. Since then, the team has put well over 50,000 people to work, according to CEO and President Kelly Shaffer.
“The team that we have works hard every day to serve our client companies and our applicant employees,” he said. “We strive to make a good match and a good fit between our client companies and our applicants, to develop winning relationships.”
addstaffinc.com | 719-528-8888
Silver: Express Employment Professionals
expresspros.com | 719-390-1300
Bronze: Pikes Peak Workforce Center (tie)
ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700
Bronze: Workforce Staffing (tie)
wfstaffing.net | 719-434-8641