Around the middle of May, students in UCCS College of Business’ Colorado Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program were seeing the promise of apprenticeships slip away, and started contacting the U.S. Department of Labor for help, according to university records recently obtained by the Business Journal.
The program, known as C-CAP, promised to match students with employers — including some prominent cybersecurity and defense technology firms in Colorado Springs — for 2,000 hours of on-the-job training.
Some students waited for more than a year on the apprenticeships; employer partners willing to hire apprentices were a requirement of the nearly $6 million “Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap” grant that UCCS was awarded by DOL to fund C-CAP. But they never materialized, the Business Journal reported in a May 20 article about the program.
One C-CAP student emailed Cynthia McLain, state director for DOL’s Colorado Office of Apprenticeship, on May 13 requesting an audit of the program. That email, along with other documents and emails between UCCS officials, students and DOL representatives, were provided to the Business Journal in response to a Colorado Open Records Act request.
“Those responsible for this program need to be held accountable, and if the program does not or is not required to include an apprenticeship, the decit [sic] needs to be disclosed to those in the program now, and they need to be stopped from misleading people in the future,” wrote the student, whose identity was redacted from documents due to federal privacy laws protecting student information.
But DOL had already conducted an audit of the program two months earlier, which identified several internal issues that caused C-CAP to underperform, the records revealed. It concluded that the “UCCS grant is not on track to accomplish its proposed performance goals, or grant deliverables.”
For one, a partnership between C-CAP and the National Cybersecurity Center was cut short about four months into the grant period — and the NCC had been responsible for more than half of the grant’s goals, according to the Enhanced Desk Monitoring Review, an audit that DOL’s Employment and Training Administration conducted on the grant program from March 7 to 11.
At the time, UCCS told DOL it would work to turn the program around. But last month, UCCS moved to terminate the grant early.
UCCS also paid at least $87,678 in monetary settlements to C-CAP students, some of whom felt defrauded by the program, according to a document showing payments as of July 20, provided to the Business Journal as part of its CORA requests.
AUDIT SHOWED 'TROUBLE'
Officials at UCCS and its College of Business have blamed the COVID pandemic and employers’ reluctance to follow DOL’s Registered Apprenticeship Program model as reasons why the C-CAP program was unable to place any participating students in apprenticeships.
Other recipients of the Closing the Skills Gap grant in the state — schools in the Colorado Community College System — also identified these challenges in their own pursuit to stand up apprenticeships with business partners in the information technology and cybersecurity sectors, the Business Journal reported Aug. 5.
But C-CAP also lacked adequate staffing and some positions went unfilled for nearly a year, the audit report stated.
Two principal investigators — the faculty members leading the grant program — had resigned from it by 2022, and by the March audit, six “key grant personnel positions” were vacant, including an Employer Relations Lead.
The audit states UCCS was “having trouble recruiting qualified personnel to fill its grant’s vacancies due to the pandemic and the great resignation.” But three former C-CAP staff members previously told the Business Journal they left due to the program’s mismanagement and misrepresentations to students.
“Due to the insufficient staffing, the grant goals suffered,” said a May 2 Corrective Action Plan written by C-CAP staff in response to the DOL audit.
C-CAP was also warned in the audit that it did not have the employer partnerships required for the grant, despite UCCS including 13 letters of support from business leaders when the university applied for the Closing the Skills Gap grant. The award mandated recipients have “at least three employer partners that will implement apprenticeships,” according to the audit report, but C-CAP struggled to secure even one.
“A requirement to qualify for the Closing the Skills Gap award was to provide documentation that the lead applicant secured partnerships with public and private sector entities; otherwise, the application would have been considered non-responsive,” the audit report states.
“UCCS mentioned that the partnerships were dissolved due to lack of personnel and for pandemic reasons,” it continued. “Not having the required partnerships will render this award ineligible.”
NCC PULLS OUT
The audit also references the NCC’s withdrawal from the grant as a reason for C-CAP’s underperformance.
The NCC, the nonprofit cybersecurity think-tank housed in UCCS’ Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education & Research Center on North Nevada Avenue, was included in UCCS’ original grant proposal as a subawardee and was tasked with several grant goals involving employer relationships and apprenticeship development, according to documents obtained by the Business Journal.
First, the NCC pledged $1.2 million in in-kind matching funds to the program in the form of memberships for employers who participated in C-CAP as an incentive for them to join. That’s according to a July 2020 letter that Gwendolyn Gennaro, executive director of UCCS’ Office of Sponsored Programs and Research Integrity, wrote to the DOL official assisting with the UCCS’ grant.
The NCC was also responsible for 16 of the UCCS grant’s 28 goals, including creating four online bootcamps for students to develop cybersecurity skills and developing the employer-apprentice matchmaking process as well as outreach, recruitment and on-boarding for employer partners, according to Gennaro’s letter, which included a Project Work Plan.
The NCC was meant to lead the scaling of C-CAP nationwide, with a marketing strategy, multi-state job fairs and a goal to recruit and place 2,200 apprentices during 2023, the Project Work Plan said.
But UCCS terminated the NCC/C-CAP partnership in July 2020, about four months into the grant period, after Gennaro claimed the NCC reneged on its in-kind donation pledge without notifying the university. “We recently came to know that NCC had cancelled the memberships proposed for in-kind matching funds without apprising us or discussing with us about these changes,” said Gennaro’s letter, which was sent to DOL to inform the agency of the NCC’s withdrawal as a subawardee.
“Given the matching as proposed could not be delivered and was eliminated without consultation/notification to us, we terminated the subaward,” she wrote.
Micki Cockrille, director of communications for the NCC, did not dispute this characterization by Gennaro. “This specific grant opportunity with the Dept. of Labor was ultimately an opportunity for us to learn from each other and grow our relationship as long term, strategic partners,” Cockrille said via email.
Although Gennaro’s letter said the NCC “was neither a key nor a required partner on the grant proposal” and UCCS anticipated that the center’s withdrawal “will not impact grant performance,” the DOL audit report from March found otherwise.
“Key personnel vacancies, and the withdrawal of NCC impacted participants [sic] outreach and recruitment, employer partners [sic] recruitment and retention, and product development,” the audit report stated.
As UCCS was nearing the grant period’s halfway point in December 2021, it had only served 129 students, or about 2 percent of C-CAP’s total goal of training 5,720 apprentices by 2024, the audit report said. The 129 students were enrolled in the program’s cybersecurity courses meant to prepare them for on-the-job training hours, but as the Business Journal later reported, students were never matched with apprenticeships.
“With 46 percent of the period of performance time elapsed, UCCS is not on track to accomplish its proposed performance goals,” the March audit said.
UCCS spokesperson Chris Valentine declined a request for an interview with Karen Markel, dean of the College of Business, who took over as principal investigator for the grant in January. Julia Costin, who was C-CAP’s associate director of corporate apprenticeships, also declined to comment on the NCC/UCCS partnership. UCCS is not “able to offer anyone for an interview,” Valentine wrote in an email. Instead, UCCS shared a statement that did not address questions about the NCC’s role in the grant and subaward.
“We recognize that [C-CAP] did not meet our students’ expectations, specifically in providing apprenticeships, so we worked with the Department of Labor to end the grant early,” the statement said.
UCCS is still offering a cybersecurity certificate program, but “Apprenticeship” has been removed from the title, and the apprenticeships won’t be offered.
Cockrille also declined the Business Journal’s requests for interviews with NCC officials. He instead emailed a statement about the ongoing programs and projects in which the NCC and UCCS are partnering.