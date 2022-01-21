Justin Armour says it’s easier owning a restaurant — even during a global pandemic — than playing wide receiver in the NFL.
“I played five years in the National Football League and I’d rather be a businessman than a football player,” said Armour, who co-owns Crystal Park Cantina with his wife, Cara. “It’s harder to be a tough player every day on the field. In business, we have a team that helps in varying aspects — I don’t have to get up and try to beat someone on the field all day or try to get away from a guy for two hours a day. This is definitely the easier of the two.”
In 1999 the Manitou High School grad wrapped up his NFL career — which included a stop with the eventual Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 1998 — and he and Cara went traveling in Mexico and California.
When they came back to Colorado, neighbors and restaurateurs David and Susan Pisaneschi helped the couple open Crystal Park Cantina.
Since 2011, the Armours have run Crystal Park Cantina at the old Mission Bell restaurant in Manitou Springs. In 2016, opened a second location in Park City, Utah.
Crystal Park Cantina serves Mexican-style dishes. Armour’s mother, Anne, created the menu and still works in the restaurant’s kitchen.
“She was never formally trained as a chef, but she just loves reading cookbooks and picked up tricks of the trade here and there,” Armour said. “People enjoy her cooking and that makes me happy to see.”
Armour spoke to the Business Journal about the road to Crystal Park Cantina, neighbors who assisted with opening the business, and his disdain for restaurant reviews.
What was your life like after the NFL draft?
I got drafted by [the Buffalo Bills] in 1995 and played in Buffalo, New York and went on a long journeyman career through the NFL. I played in a lot of different cities including Denver. But I always gravitated toward the west coast. When I was done with football [in 1999], I lived in Los Angeles with my wife. Then we moved to Baja, Mexico, for five years, went back to San Diego and then back to Colorado. We took the long route, but we’re back.
People might believe it’s simple to open a business after an NFL career. Was that true for you?
Not at all. All businesses start as an idea, but you have to execute it somehow. You have to get the right people to execute the business with you. Then you have to hire employees, train them and get them to believe your business is worthwhile. With a restaurant there are a lot of moving parts — and people who work in restaurants don’t tend to work there forever, so you have a lot of turnover. Then you have to get this wide population of people to think what you’re serving is worth their money. It took us three years to know if we’d have a product people wanted. During that time, you’re using around 100 percent of the income. You’re not really making much, so the business is risky; restaurants are risky. During COVID, we were the first people marked as non-essential. All 35 of my people who have families and kids who rely on us were considered non-essential overnight. I don’t know how much respect there is for [the restaurant] industry, especially when people come [dine] in, have one bad experience and leave a bad review. I don’t know if you should be able to review a restaurant. It’s hard to run a restaurant, especially one that has fresh food and is consistent with its dishes. Reviews are one of my pet peeves about this industry. Not a lot of people respect what goes into running a business like a restaurant. You never know if you’re going to get the same ingredients each week or have the same employees every month. Of all the small businesses to start, I would say restaurants have got to be one of the most difficult because you have to rely on a lot of other people and the public liking your food. This isn’t like creating software. Anyone who runs [a restaurant] will tell you the same thing.
How have you succeeded while avoiding the ‘Never go into business with family’ issue?
I think what they mean is don’t borrow money from your family. When we started Crystal Park Cantina — despite what people may think — we were actually coming here to recover, because I had lost a lot of my career earnings through a bad investment. We had a lot of people who joined and started the cantina, including my neighbor.
I brought [the business] together, but everyone knew it was my mom’s food and menu. Over the years things went well, we consolidated and bought out the partners so the business was ours. We had a lot of help from people who trusted us and believed in our idea. We started the business with our neighbors’ money, actually — David and Susan Pisaneschi. They used to own Savelli’s Pizza.... Dave and I were always talking about [opening Crystal Park Cantina]. One day he said, ‘Let’s open it.’ We didn’t have a lot of cash at the time to start the business and they stepped in and became our partners. We’re still neighbors and good friends. They’ve been out as partners of Crystal Park Cantina for a while. They’re a little bit older and spent their life in the restaurant business. We’re grateful they helped us start Crystal Park Cantina.
How did Anne put the menu together?
The menu is hers completely. We knew we wanted to do Mexican food and when we lived in Baja, my mom lived there for three years. She lived in our property and we’d send groups of people down [to her place] and she would have like a bed and breakfast. She would serve food and a lot of the local things, we learned there. Our signature green chili at the cantina is the same green chili my mom served at her first restaurant she started [Café La Difference]. Even when I was in high school, everyone came to my house because they knew they were going to eat and that the food would always be good. Our menu at the cantina is mostly original, but there are items we have recently added. We have foods we liked from other places and other taco stands in Mexico we visited. But she was the one who architected the menu for the food.
What’s your favorite at Crystal Park Cantina?
I’d say the avocado pork burrito and you get a jalapeno cilantro margarita or a Patrón Perfecta. You get one of those two with the avocado pork burrito and you can’t miss. Our guacamole and queso are both fresh. We use real Mexican cheeses and don’t have microwaves.
What makes you most proud about your restaurant?
The fact that our local neighborhood — the westside of Manitou — has adopted us, and we see the same faces in here over and over makes me very proud. Then the effort at our restaurant — we have a great staff. The majority of our staff have been here seven to 10 years, almost the entire time we’ve been open. That makes me proud because we’re a family-oriented team who works together. They all enjoy working there. I don’t think they think of it as a job as much as a fun place to go and also make money. We’ve won a lot of awards, but we’ve never solicited customers for reviews. I’m still staunch about that — I don’t like restaurant reviews, period. I think if you go to [a restaurant] and you don’t like it, you don’t come back. But I’m old so that’s probably why I hate those. But I’m proud of the fact that Colorado Springs has acknowledged the efforts of our staff over at Crystal Park Cantina and what we produce. They’ve recognized us without being asked to, so I’m proud of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.