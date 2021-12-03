Businesses are reaping rewards as more apartment complexes are added in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Blue Dot Place, a 33-unit luxury complex developed and built in 2016 by Darsey Nicklasson and Kathy Loo, was the first new multifamily residential building to open Downtown since the 1960s.
Since Blue Dot Place, 597 new units have been completed, and there are lots more to come. According to the Downtown Partnership, more than 4,500 units are under construction, expected to break ground in 2022 and in the planning stages for future development.
Downtown is exceeding the city’s goals to have 1,000 new multifamily units by 2020 and 2,000 units by 2025, said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership.
The most recent project, 131 units in a seven-story building on South Nevada Avenue just south of Blue Dot Place, was announced earlier this month.
Narrate Cos., a Denver real estate company, plans to include commercial space facing South Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street on the ground floor of the building.
And The O’Neil Group has proposed a 25-story tower that would add 316 market-rate units with ground-floor retail space at Vermijo and Cascade avenues.
Projects like these are not only supporting existing businesses but also are attracting new ones to the Downtown area.
Denver’s fabled Tattered Cover is planning to open its first bookstore outside the Denver metro area in 2022 at 112 N. Tejon St. Its owners have cited Downtown’s vibrancy and growth as part of their attraction to Colorado Springs.
Businesses such as Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market and Loyal Coffee caught the Downtown wave early on and were among the first to cater to the residents who are filling the new Downtown units.
“As we get more residents Downtown, we fully anticipate seeing more resident-serving businesses,” Edmondson said.
LOYAL CUSTOMERS
“We always prioritized residential’s role Downtown for many years before it actually did start taking off,” Edmondson said, “because it is essential to that symbiotic relationship with your small businesses.
“Downtown is truly a destination for people from all over the region, but beyond those destination moments, you need that day-to-day, loyal customer — and that’s where the residents come in.”
Edmondson said the younger residents moving into Downtown apartments are inclined to shop local and patronize local restaurants and breweries.
“It’s just a different kind of person that chooses a Downtown lifestyle, that is also going to be more likely to go out more nights a week than a suburban home or apartment dweller,” she said.
These residents want a walkable lifestyle and are likely to go to businesses within a couple of blocks of their apartments, she said.
Businesses like salons and fitness centers benefit from nearby residents, and Edmondson said she expects more such service-oriented businesses to look at Downtown locations.
“Right now, we are talking to some other business prospects, and the growth of residential is what is very much appealing to them,” she said. “They’re not necessarily uniquely resident-serving amenities, but it is another factor that entices them to consider Downtown Colorado Springs.”
Edmondson noted that a significant amount of new apartment growth is occurring in the southeast quadrant of the city’s core.
“I see opportunity for some commercial support in that area, because there is less of those options right now in the southeast quadrant for residents,” she said.
Most of the growth in Downtown living options is market-rate or luxury housing, Edmondson said, but some proposed apartment developments are geared to workforce housing.
“We haven’t built anything in a long time,” she said, “so right now, there’s pent-up demand. The first things out on the market, there’s high demand for and a higher price point because of that. But the more we build, the more that provides a variety of options, and it will moderate the price points. So we will begin seeing more of that, I think.”
One such project is The Vim, a 154-unit, three-story building being developed by Norwood Development Group at Vermijo and Wahsatch avenues.
While these units will rent at market rate, “it’s intended to be right at the median,” Edmondson said. “So it is coming in at a lower rent than their other projects like 333 ECO and The Mae on Cascade.”
(According to an apartment vacancy and rent study by Ron Throupe of the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and Jennifer Von Stroh of Colorado Economic and Management Associates, the median rent for all apartments in Colorado Springs was $1,484 per month in the third quarter of 2021. The median rent for an apartment in Central Colorado Springs was slightly lower, at $1,432 per month. Average rents for all of Colorado Springs and the Central area were $1,495 and $1,441, respectively.)
Nevertheless, Downtown currently has few options for people who work in the restaurants and retail businesses that are serving local residents.
“Downtown does have a few of what we call naturally occurring affordable housing that we sort of drive by every day and don’t realize that it’s been there for a long time,” Edmondson said.
Adjacent neighborhoods also offer housing that, while they aren’t within walking distance of Downtown, are accessible by bicycle and other forms of micromobility, she said.
SYMBIOTIC LINK
Loyal Coffee at 408 S. Nevada Ave. has had a symbiotic relationship with Blue Dot Place, its nextdoor neighbor, from the start of both businesses.
Eric Nicol, one of Loyal’s founders, said the café is located in the remaining part of a building that was torn down to make way for Blue Dot Place.
“When they built Blue Dot, they wanted something community minded, like a coffee shop” in the space, Nicol said. “We connected with them, and they were our landlord, and they still are. We definitely wanted similar things as far as increased Downtown living and Downtown restaurants.”
The location was tailor-made for Blue Dot residents to patronize, and as Downtown has become home to more residents, the shop has benefited, he said.
“We’ve seen increasing traffic over the last five years,” Nicol said. Parking near the café has become more difficult, but more regular customers are able to walk to Loyal now.
During the pandemic, Loyal, like all local restaurants and cafés, saw a decrease in volume and business. But the store has seen an increase this year in comparison with 2019, he said, and especially saw an uptick after the boutique hotel Kinship Landing opened across the street from the shop in March.
Nicol doesn’t know how much of the increase was due to patronage by residents of new Downtown apartments but thinks that was a factor, along with “just generally people who wanted to keep supporting us.”
He said it’s likely that other nearby businesses have seen increased patronage from residents who live nearby in new apartments like Casa Mundi and the Mae on Cascade.
“I don’t know if it’s specifically because of the apartments,” he said, “but they’ve definitely done well, like White Pie Pizzeria, The Garden and COATI.”
BUILDING COMMUNITY
Bread & Butter is the essence of a neighborhood market — it was created to serve the Downtown community and curates its merchandise to fit its clientele.
Co-owners Stacy Poore and Aubrey Day researched and planned for the market’s location on South Nevada Street for three years before opening the store in September 2020. They studied master plans from the Downtown Partnership and Mill Street neighborhood, “both of which included the desire to have grocery stores in the Downtown city center, knowing that apartments and hotels were coming,” Poore said.
They also relied on an economic viability study by Bailey that projected Downtown’s growth.
Reports showed that several million dollars were leaving Downtown because shoppers went outside the area to buy groceries, she said.
“So it wasn’t just two ladies with a wild idea,” Poore said. “There was a lot of science behind it.”
Customers who live and work Downtown have been supporting the market through the past year. “We have folks that we see four or five times a week,” she said. “There are 10 or 12 people that I see at least three times a week who run in to grab their lunch. They tell us all the time, ‘We want you to succeed; thank you for being here.’”
Poore said a customer who lives at 333 ECO “was in here probably four times on Thanksgiving Day and the day before. She said, ‘I just keep forgetting things, and it’s convenient and it’s close, and you don’t have to fight a thousand people.’”
Much of the store’s inventory is stocked because of customer requests, she said.
“We ask customers quite often what they’d like for us to have,” she said.
Staff fields lots of calls requesting certain food items or types of wine, “and we’ll try to bring it here,” Poore said. “We give them a call and let them know it’s here” when the item arrives.
That personal service differentiates the market from other grocery stores, she said.
“We know many of our customers by name,” she said. “One of our regular customers made me a pie for Thanksgiving. Those are the kinds of things that don’t happen when you’re shopping at a big-box store.”
Poore said she thinks that “even though people like the urban feel of living Downtown, they still want to be part of a community. I think that’s what a lot of the people who are building properties down here want to create as well. They’re not just building an apartment building or a condo; they’re creating a place where people feel like they belong and know one another and can say hello to their neighbors.”
The market reaches out from time to time to provide refreshments, cocktail demonstrations and food pairing presentations. It has partnered with The Mae and 333 ECO for special events, Poore said.
Other local small businesses also are part of the community. The market features many products from small businesses in Colorado Springs and in Colorado.
“Our belief is that people build community around food,” Poore said, “and we really feel like that’s what we’re
trying to do.”