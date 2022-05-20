For the Gen Xers and older Millennials who grew up in the heyday of America’s malls, a church inside one of them may seem out of place. What happened to Wet Seal, Sam Goody and the Orange Julius? And isn’t there even a Magic Eye kiosk anymore? But Zeal Church’s Lead Pastor, Brandon Cormier, says he’s found the perfect location for his growing congregation of over 1,300: the former Macy’s in The Citadel mall.
“I think it will be extremely advantageous for the current tenants in the mall, because we are going to keep that interior mall entrance so people can easily access the mall before or after church. … We think it will be helpful for the community as well,” Cormier said.
Zeal Church was founded in September 2020 and currently holds its three Sunday services at an event center, but they’ve been on the hunt for a permanent space, as there’s no longer enough seating to contain the faithful. Beyond making more room for his parishioners, Cormier is hoping the church can have a positive economic impact on the local community as well.
“There are more restaurants coming to that area, and there are plans the city has to revitalize the community … some single-family units are going in nearby in the next couple years. … I see it as a massive opportunity to impact and help the economy in that part of Colorado Springs,” Cormier said.
It’s part of a growing trend across America, as the traditional mall “anchors” of yesteryear (typically large department stores) are being repurposed as businesses like gyms, schools, storage facilities, senior care, laboratories, and yes, churches.
Even before the pandemic, longtime anchor stores and household names like JCPenney and Sears were either shuttering hundreds of locations or liquidating completely. Even luxury stores like Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom were struggling to stay afloat. Macy’s plans to have fewer than 400 locations by 2023, down from a high of over 800 in 2005. The department store came to The Citadel in 1984, 12 years after the mall opened in 1972. Macy’s closed that location in 2009 due to poor sales, and the other anchors floundered — Dillard’s was downgraded to a clearance center in 2015, and in 2020 JCPenney was put up for sale.
Bryan Rodriguez, co-owner at The Lana Rodriguez Group, recently brokered the sale of the ground floor of the former Macy’s to Zeal Church for $3.5 million. The second floor was purchased by Coperni 3, a free K-8 charter school. Macy’s comprised 193,000 square feet of The Citadel’s total 1.2 million square feet.
“They’re going to come in with a bang and will be the anchor for that west side of The Citadel mall,” Rodriguez said. “These modern evangelical churches are becoming some of the new mall anchors.”
Rodriguez points out that The Citadel is in a designated opportunity zone. Opportunity zones use tax incentives to attract long-term investment to communities with high unemployment and poverty rates.
“That brings more attention to these areas, when churches or other tenants move in and add value. … It also keeps Citadel Mall’s momentum going, since the old Babies R Us just got bought. ... They’re turning that one into storage units,” Rodriguez said.
“That [Babies R Us] was vacant for maybe two years. … It’s never good to have vacant space, which eventually gets vandalized or occupied by squatters. … Vacant malls contribute to urban decay, declining property values, lower tax revenues.
This sale will definitely have strategic [economic] effects within Colorado Springs.”
And as department stores continue to transition to an e-commerce world — mainly by eliminating brick-and-mortar stores — Rodriguez said that non-retail businesses will continue to fill that void, taking advantage of cheaper prices for parcels at vacant malls, as well as various tax incentives. For Rodriguez, rumors of the death of the mall, and retail itself, have been greatly exaggerated.
“We humans want to engage, we want to meet other people,” he said. “Yes, COVID hindered that … but retail isn’t dead — at least not experiential retail, which allows consumers to experience shopping in a different way,” Rodriguez said.
Stores like Macy’s and Sears (down to 23 stores nationwide, from a peak of 3,500) will continue to struggle in the age of Amazon, but “A-class” malls are remaining more or less stable, according to Dallas W. Branch, co-managing director at Perkins Eastman, an international firm specializing in interior and urban design, planning and landscape architecture.
Department store closures and bankruptcies are upending traditional models mostly for second- and third-tier malls and shopping centers, he said.
“It’s the B-class of shopping centers that are struggling, ... where you’re seeing a lot of this activity, where they’re removing larger anchors and doing something else with the land ...,” Branch said. “The A ones are doing OK; those will continue to survive because they have the right demographics in their locations, the right stores and tenants. … We’re seeing some of the B-class malls being converted over to office space, medical, hotels, entertainment, residential units.
“Some shopping centers are tearing down half of the entire mall and converting it over to residential. … Companies like Seritage Growth Properties (which loaded up on Sears locations a few years before the pandemic) and Link Logistics are looking at these ideas,” he said.
As an example, Branch cites Austin, where, over more than a decade, Austin Community College converted Highland Mall into its main campus, complete with classrooms, offices, laboratories, kitchens for culinary students, and studios for students in its film, television and radio programs.
One obstacle to repurposing these mall spaces is rooted in their unique architecture. Large department stores have correspondingly large floor plates, and the column spacing in many of them causes issues during renovation. If a store can be repurposed, it’s the construction type that will drive what it can potentially be used for.
“Most of the time you won’t see a department store converted into a residential-type unit, so you just tear those down … because [residential] doesn’t work with the footprint and the interior layouts,” Branch said, adding that department stores are far more easily converted into office space, or entertainment venues.
“People still love to shop, and there are still those people that buy spontaneously,” he said. “There’s always going to be the brick-and-mortar stores — they still want that experience of, say, going in and trying on clothes. … A lot of retailers are reinventing themselves and making it more about an experience.”
Rodriguez concurs. “There are things we need on a daily basis, and e-commerce will take care of that. But people still enjoy buying X item, because it comes with Y experience,” he said.
Rodriguez quotes Harvard professor of economics Edward Glaeser: “‘Great cities are not static. They change and take the world along with them.’ Well, we’re a growing city, we’re not static anymore. Now we’re seeing enormous growth every year, billions in investments. … We see that not only in government and military investments, but our space industry, tourism, the cannabis industry, the spillage from Denver. … This is a small sample of how our city is changing.”
And while it’s true there are often architectural obstacles to converting former anchors into residential units, Rodriguez sees an opportunity: Demolish older structures that can’t be repurposed, to open up land that could help address the nation’s growing housing crisis.
“Vacant malls can help fill this housing gap. Not everyone can afford a single-family home, so malls and other big entities with large parcels will become opportunities,” Rodriguez said. “Most recently, the Sears in Chapel Hills — that got demolished completely, and they are building over 300 units on that site. People can’t find 5-plus acres anywhere. … When you can’t find existing land, you have to find existing owners that have the land ... but it is interesting that [multiple] churches were the most attracted to the [former Macy’s] unit,” Rodriguez said.
It is interesting, but perhaps not as interesting as playing around on the mall escalator, or staring at a Magic Eye 3Dillusion poster for hours on end (hint: it’s a sailboat).