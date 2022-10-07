Colorado Springs’ emergency ambulance provider, American Medical Response, has until the end of this year to achieve contractual on-time performance requirements or face termination of its five-year deal.
“The City and AMR agreed to a cure period for AMR’s outstanding performance issues,” Fire Chief Randy Royal wrote to AMR in a June 22 letter. “The cure period ends December 31, 2022. If AMR is unable to cure the deficiencies by this deadline, the City will consider all available Contract provisions regarding AMR’s continued material default status up to and including Contract termination.”
The Business Journal’s sister publication the Colorado Springs Independent, reported in March that AMR’s on-time performance deficiencies led to a total of $2.3 million in fines in the first 22 months of its contract — April 2020 through January 2022.
But things haven’t improved, leading to even higher fines.
From February through July, the most recent reports available, AMR crews were late to about 12 percent of their 26,379 Priority One (immediate threat to life) and Priority Two (moderate to serious injury/illness) calls, leading the city to slap the company with fines totaling $1.9 million in that six-month period, according to records obtained by the Indy through the Colorado Open Records Act.
The continued sluggish response times stem from staffing issues for which AMR blames the pandemic, leading the company to propose several initiatives that it says could speed up responses to critical calls.
But Royal termed those proposals “not currently agreeable,” or “inadequately explained” or asked for “additional explanation.”
“The City continues to work collaboratively with AMR to provide ambulance services in Colorado Springs,” the city’s Finance Department, Fire Department Medical Division and Fire Department said in an email in response to questions. “Unfortunately, the City was not agreeable with some of the initiatives AMR proposed as they could not illustrate how these changes would directly affect the EMS System.”
AMR said none of the late responses led to bad medical outcomes, even though crews arrived up to 35 minutes late on some priority calls.
“We continuously track clinical outcomes and at this time we have not found negative outcomes connected to extended responses,” AMR officials said in an email in response to questions. “Our partnership with Colorado Springs Fire ensures an ALS [Advanced Life Support] response occurs for all critical calls.”
Under AMR’s contract, fines are based on late responses (at $50 per minute).
AMR’s contract requires crews to arrive to top priority calls that require lights and siren within 8 minutes 90 percent of the time and to emergent calls for which lights and sirens are not used within 15 minutes 90 percent of the time. Response times for outlying areas considered suburban, such as Banning Lewis Ranch to the east, are more lenient.
AMR is also fined when it relies on Colorado Springs Fire Department’s medical squads, a type of medical vehicle, to transport patients ($3,000 per trip) when AMR is unable to transport.
Sometimes the penalties for reliance on squads exceed those imposed for being late to top priority calls.
While AMR turned to CSFD’s squads once in April 2020, in February 2022 the company needed CSFD squads 63 times — 12 times on Feb. 14 alone — and paid a fine of $189,000, more than the $145,650 it paid for being late to top priority calls that month.
From February through July, AMR relied on squads 188 times, most recently 19 times in July.
‘Unprecedented problems’
Another asset available to AMR comes via mutual aid agencies, which include fire departments in nearby jurisdictions, such as Falcon Fire Protection District. In April 2020, AMR sought help from mutual aid agencies a mere eight times, but in January 2022 AMR turned to those agencies 193 times.
From February through July, the company needed mutual aid help on 471 calls. While the monthly total declined in April and May to 53 each, by July the number had climbed to 68.
In an April 22 letter to Royal, AMR said the company “continues to assert that while the COVID pandemic is waning, its aftermath drastically impacts our operation and ability to employ qualified staff. Performance should be evaluated in light of the pandemic and the unprecedented problems it has created not only for emergency medical services but for many industries across the country.”
The pandemic’s interruption of the supply chain and impact on employment are well documented. Ambulance companies, including AMR, which is part of the largest medical transport company in the world, weren’t immune to staffing shortages.
Oklahoma’s Emergency Medical Services Authority showed a drop in compliance with response times in the Oklahoma City area last year due to pandemic-induced staffing shortages, The Oklahoman reported.
ABC7News in the San Francisco Bay Area reported earlier this year that Falck, a Danish-owned company that originally was chosen for the Colorado Springs contract until AMR protested the choice, has had trouble meeting response time requirements in several zones it covers, leading the Alameda County Emergency Medical Services to impose monetary fines.
In the April 22 letter to the city, AMR’s regional director Theresa Hall called the pandemic “an unanticipated circumstance not caused by AMR” that “made AMR’s performance under the agreement virtually impossible....”
Thus, AMR asserts “there is no default under the agreement and any alleged failures of performance are excused.”
AMR’s proposed initiatives to deal with staffing challenges include:
• an “earn while you learn” program that pays emergency medical technicians while they attend paramedic classes;
• compensation changes, which added $1.1 million to wages in May; AMR also offers $15,000 signing bonuses for newly hired paramedics;
• use of workers from other networks to fill gaps, such as Ambulnz workers and others, and bringing in AMR workers from elsewhere — two such strike teams work in Colorado Springs;
• recruiting military personnel to either moonlight or be hired by AMR when their active duty ends;
• creating quick-response vehicles where a sole paramedic responds to calls involving a basic life support (BLS) unit when an advance life support unit is preferable but none is available;
• entering into a “paid lease” program for use of CSFD’s squads;
• subsidizing CSFD’s Community Medicine initiative, which sends medical professionals to low-level calls in the southeast and southwest areas of the city during largely daytime hours;
• using nurse navigation, which would enable nurses to determine whether an ambulance is necessary before one is dispatched, thereby freeing units to respond to top priority calls faster; and
• using modified tiered responses, which would see BLS units increase to provide responses to low-acuity calls while reserving ALS for the highest priority and acuity calls.
Staff shortages
AMR said it currently has 41 paramedics working in Colorado Springs, with another nine to 17 expected to be added by January 2023.
Staff shortages, the company said, stemmed from EMTs or paramedics suffering burnout, changing careers, returning to school or simply leaving the workforce. Also, schools were graduating fewer candidates, reducing the hiring pool.
City officials agreed to the earn-while-you-learn program, wage hikes, use of AMR network employees and the military moonlighting project. But Chief Royal rejected the quick vehicle response idea, as well as the squad lease and CMED subsidy.
Royal called for more information on nurse navigation usage and said more explanation is also needed for the modified response idea.
In a May 26 response to Royal, AMR again asked for the city’s cooperation on those additional programs, saying, “Please reconsider the above initiatives as part of our overall recovery plan for the City of Colorado Springs.”
Royal’s June 22 response fails to mention the programs, but rather restates that AMR is in “material default” of the contract and the cure period ends Dec. 31.
City officials stopped short of saying they would seek a replacement for AMR, or even consider converting emergency transport to the fire department permanently, a proposal the city rejected several years ago.
Instead, officials said via email, “The City will continue to collaborate with AMR during the established process while we evaluate AMR’s progress improving their On-Time Performance.”
As for how the city is spending the penalty money, city officials said it goes into the city’s general fund and “is part of what is allocated to the Fire Department’s General Fund budget, which is $78 million in 2022.”
AMR said about 30 percent of fines it has paid fund use of the fire department’s squads.
“This is how the contract is intended to work during times of stress, and our partnership with the Colorado Springs Fire Department makes sure the community is served. This resource is built to assist the system in times when the system is seeing high demand, and while this has been used more than anticipated due to the COVID related staffing challenges, it has provided the backstop it was intended to provide.”
AMR also said its crews responded to 50,624 calls last year and did so “promptly and safely.”