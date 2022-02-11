For Ramon C. Alvarez, owning a printing franchise carries with it the responsibility of being involved in efforts beyond his business — the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, and business consulting.
Alvarez is the owner of Minuteman Press on N. Academy Blvd. and founder of Alvarez Enterprises Inc., and in less than three years in the Springs, he has made a Herculean effort to serve on many boards, including the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, where he serves as vice chair.
Alvarez was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and left for the Central Valley of California at age 9 with his family. He worked “sunup to sundown” on a 10,000-acre ranch where his father was foreman, while attending school in Fresno. His formal education was in international management, but his career at big-box retailers such as Home Depot, Walmart and Target was centered in operations and services administrative management. Still, the occasional stint overseas — like his three-year post to Chile to open Home Depot stores — put his international management studies to use.
Alvarez fell in love with the Front Range across numerous sales visits to Colorado. When the chance to own a Minuteman Press franchise in Colorado Springs came up in 2019, he didn’t hesitate. As soon as he reconfigured the business to meet pandemic realities, he started diving into business and development agency boards in the Pikes Peak region, following a habit that began during his California years in large-scale retail operations. Alvarez talked with Business Journal about being a cheerleader for business, and juggling the roles he has taken on.
Has your interest in being involved in larger business and civic communities extended through most of your career?
The long hours I spent in the fields with my parents during high school instilled me with a strong work ethic. Then while going to school, I was extraordinarily fortunate to have multiple mentors — business mentors and life coaches both — who guided me through my early years of working with large businesses. The gratitude I felt for all those mentors turned into a desire to give back. My wife Alana and I have wanted to open a small business for a long time, and it would not be possible without that heavy degree of support.
In August 2019 we purchased the Minuteman business, which is right up our alley because my wife had been in customer service, I had been in operations and service in the retail sector, and the service mindset extends to the hundreds of business clients we have. Minuteman encourages a lot of innovation among franchisees, and we expanded from full-service printing to include graphic design, marketing support, direct-mail campaigns, anything to help a business owner be successful. It’s always been important for me to pay it forward, so that applies to the Minuteman business, and to making a more friendly business climate in the community at large.
You started in the Springs just before the business climate changed radically thanks to the pandemic.
A few short months after opening, six out of 10 of our larger customers shut their businesses completely. We had to stay agile, and provide services to our customers so that they could stay connected to their customers — obviously more than printing a business card. In the past, we weren’t selling promotional items a lot, but items like branded tote bags are suddenly one of our top categories. Direct-mail campaigns using aggregated data, which were not being offered in this office before, also became a new hot item. Everything pivoted to marketing efforts where you did not meet face to face. How important were business cards when you could no longer meet new prospects at trade shows? The pandemic required new methods of giving customers marketing support. This even applied to those trade professions where people still were going to customers’ homes during the pandemic — like plumbers or electricians. They still needed new ways of reaching out to new clientele. And these new efforts had to be applicable to a customer pool that extends from single owner-operator small businesses, to large companies with thousands of employees.
Our years in large business let us bring a large-company mindset into this franchise in terms of talent recruitment and talent retention. We are so blessed to have assembled team members who are real experts in areas like graphic design, so they could help reorient the business. We offer a lot of cross-training opportunities in addition to a large-company suite of benefits, and that helps us keep talented employees and expand those employees’ talent sets. My wife and I realize our own benefits from this, in that if we are not here, we feel comfortable that the team can take care of things in our absence.
Of course the printing business had changed well before the pandemic, from operations with large banks of offset presses, to specialized printing houses — some focused just on digital printing, niche players still doing letterpress printing, some focused on large signage. It was a complex world.
We still support single-person business cards and flyers, but we can also support complete graphic wraps of automobiles, trailers, food trucks and window displays, banners, that kind of thing. We even design corporate logos from scratch. This was a mission to diversify under the pressure of pandemic working conditions, but it really made sense in terms of where marketing and printing were headed. One of the reasons we chose this industry to begin with is because of multiple opportunities to take care of our business customers. We do digital printing in-house, and Minuteman had existing relations with several offset-press partners, so we could customize the solutions we offered — and that was something the Minuteman corporate playbook encouraged for its franchisees. Minuteman even has a proprietary network-wide system for tracking customer orders and inquiries for special services. This demonstrated the latitude and freedom that a franchise like Minuteman allowed. We might have a customer that was not interested at all in a business card, but wanted a highly-focused direct-mail campaign to send postcards only to certain addresses. We could pivot quickly to offer services like that. ...
Printing is not dead, it just has to look different — highly tailored to the needs of each customer. We have access to any type of printing done in the U.S. through our partnerships. It’s not that different from big retail, like Walmart. Many people thought that brick-and-mortar was going away, when it was actually the blend of brick-and-mortar and digital that turned out to be the sweet spot.
Do you think you’ve customized services more than most Minuteman franchises nationwide?
I think every owner leverages the freedom to customize, the real difference is what the local customer base wants. Colorado Springs has a customer base with a particularly broad variety of needs. What Alana and I brought was a mission to serve, which is part of our employee handbook here. It’s not about driving sales above all else, nor about the absolute cheapest quote; it’s about maximizing the customer experience. That helps in providing printing and also providing business and marketing advice. That’s where work with the Chamber and the SBDC comes in handy. I can provide a business with a complete package of support. Sometimes customers do not want to grow, they just want to retain business, and we work on client retention. Other times, the business plan assumes growth, so we work on new client acquisition and brand visibility. We refer many people to the SBDC to get a better idea of how our customers should consider the future — do they want to stay static, do they want to grow with a larger employee base? SBDC helps define all that. I did research before moving here, on SBDC, Minority Business Office, and Small Business Administration to see how these agencies could help small businesses. The biggest thing I can pass on to the Minuteman customer base from agencies like that is that having a passion for an area of business — say, cooking if you’re in the restaurant business — is far different from acquiring the skill set to be able to run that business well. That led me to helping SBDC and others as a consultant — it feels great to be able to ask business owners the right questions and guide them to funding, business reassessment, whatever.
Was the founding of Alvarez Enterprises Inc. a way of formalizing a separate consultancy from the Minuteman business?
Absolutely, it’s an umbrella under which I can diversify my own ways of helping the business community outside Minuteman. I had been on boards like the Latin Chamber throughout the West Coast, but in the past, I gave more money than I gave time — particularly since I came representing large corporations. Now it is reversed: I give more time than I give money, and I love it because it represents more hands-on work with others. I worked in community boards in California, in Arizona, in Chile, in Las Vegas, but I’m excited here because I’ve never been able to give as much time in personal consulting. I’ve been happy to have been involved in the recent growth in the Hispanic Chamber, which has expanded because it is letting members know about resources many never knew existed. The tagline ‘stronger together’ represents the way members of the Hispanic Community serve each other.
With the Chamber & EDC, where I’m vice chair, I can bring a mixed perspective of corporate world and small-business ownership because I’m living it every day. The other thing I bring is that whole hot topic of inclusiveness and diversity, which I’ve been living throughout my career. As a first-generation immigrant, I’ve been able to immerse and engage through my actions. It was never about reaching certain diversity numbers, but in assembling teams that reflect diversity. I could show others how you should never wait for an invitation, but practice integration through earning one’s place at the table via performance and perspective. If you are invited to the dance, you’d better know how to dance before you go.
How did your experience managing big-box retail inform the rest of your work?
I was always tasked with making sure our front-line businesses were customer-centric, and were profitable at the regional level. Those skills translated directly to what I was doing with Minuteman and with the consultancy. Whether it’s with a customer for printing and marketing, or with a new business prospect at SBDC, I try to help them define how they can put service first in what they are doing, while at the same time developing a sound enough business plan to ensure profitability. Start with the end in mind, and work your way back, defining milestones so you know you are staying focused on the goals. What worked in corporate America was surrounding myself with people who were better than me in what they do. Now, in running a small business and consulting for emerging small businesses, I have to wear many hats myself. And of course, even on the small business level, I rely on team members who are autonomous enough to be able to do the job well — and then empower those people.
Did the pandemic help focus your ability to design for change?
In corporate America, prior to 2020, you would face some obstacle or crisis almost every year. In my own strategy, the ‘why’ never changed: acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones. The ‘how’ had to change. There were no more end customers coming in my customers’ doors, no more trade show assets that existed. Now the central question was how can my clients connect with their customers in a different way. To a certain extent, that need to be agile was there before the lockdown, and the ripple effects from the pandemic have not stopped. There were supply chain issues in 2019, and now there are multiple supply chain issues hitting every industry. Before, you might have had a single supplier for a certain type of paper stock, now you’d better have four. The pandemic enhanced the agility and mindset that was already there for many. The companies that got in trouble were stuck in the status quo. Look at our relations with data compilers across the country. I’m able to procure customer target lists for my customers with a set of unique, ideal demographic or geographic elements for them, and then I help my clients create a marketing campaign, mailing promotional campaigns based on that data aggregation.
In your consultancy, did you find you had to be a coach for others — for companies who hit the pandemic like a deer in the headlights?
Oh yeah, inspiration and motivation is needed more often than not. For me to help business owners see with clarity, without being obstructed by fatigue or hopelessness, it can be more than a 9-to-5 prospect. A lot of business owners have my phone number and I get texts about basic questions all the time. And some of it is just gut-level cheerleading. And hey, I’ve needed that kind of motivation myself some of the time. It was one of the advantages of marrying up!
How far along is the Colorado Springs community in preparing to be a big city?
I’ve been extremely excited about the environment in Colorado Springs since long before I moved here. The key around here is to connect an incredibly rich set of resources with the end user. Look at the Better Business Bureau, how useful those ratings are to the end customer. Or the SBDC’s talents.
This city has a lot of people who care about improving this city. They are trying to create an environment where it’s easy to do business here. Colorado Springs has rebounded from the pandemic better than just about any other city in this country. I am always telling friends in California, ‘Colorado Springs is the place to be.’
