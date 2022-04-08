The 37th Annual Space Symposium kicked off at The Broadmoor hotel April 4. Since 1984, the Space Foundation’s event has brought together international space and security agencies, military/intelligence organizations, cybersecurity firms, aerospace and defense contractors to talk satellite technology, quantum computing, AI, hypersonic weaponry, and all things relevant to the future of space technology and exploration.
The symposium has gained a reputation as the premier U.S. space policy forum. Past speakers have included commanders of the U.S. Strategic Space Command, NASA officials, members of congress, secretaries of the Air Force, heads of global space agencies, Vice President Mike Pence, and former astronauts/space exploration legends like Buzz Aldrin.
Participants from all over the globe converge in Colorado Springs to attend lectures and roundtables, engage in workshops, and gawk at the latest space gizmos on the exhibition floor (and to network while knocking back a few at The Golden Bee, The Broadmoor’s British pub). Major industry players like NASA, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and Space X are regular exhibitors, as well as smaller startups looking for their big break in a government or private enterprise contract.
This year, featured speakers at the Space Symposium include Gen. James H. Dickinson (commander of U.S. Space Command), Dr. Derek Tournear (Space Development Agency director), Steven J. Isakowitz (president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation) and Frank Kendall (secretary of the Air Force).
This year’s event comes with even more national attention than usual — at a time when the future location of Space Command is being hotly debated at the Pentagon, with former President Donald Trump facing accusations he chose to move the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama for political reasons. (Trump’s decision is currently under review by both the Government Accountability Office and the Defense Department’s Office of the Inspector General). Look for more in-depth coverage of the 37th Annual Space Symposium in the April 15 edition of the Business Journal.
1 of 19
0404422 Space Symposium CSBJ photo by Bryan Oller00001 copy.jpg