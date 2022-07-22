Kelly Alexander has always felt a natural pull towards adoption. “That’s been something that’s been on my heart for a very long time,” she said. “I always knew I wanted a family — little girls daydream and all of that — but my kids were just gonna magically appear.”
Today, Alexander is a co-director for Heritage Camps for Adoptive Families. But decades passed between her childhood dream and 2015, when Alexander hit the road from California to Colorado in an RV with her three children — headed to Heritage Camps for the very first time.
Her kids — siblings aged 6, 7 and 9 at the time — were originally slated to be adopted into two separate families. But Alexander, then living in central California with her husband, got a phone call from her social worker letting her know that they were likely the “only chance to have these kids really be placed all together in one home. So it seemed very, you know, very much like fate,” Alexander recalled.
The kids moved in with the Alexanders in early 2015 while the adoption was still being finalized, and the family wanted to go to a camp together — but they were hitting roadblocks with camps in their area. Some required children to be adopted from a specific county, or still be in the foster care system, or the kids had to be fully adopted. “We were kind of in this limbo state,” said Alexander. “They were still in foster care, not quite yet adopted.”
HCAF is for families with any ties at all to the adoption community — adopted children, parents, non-adopted siblings, extended family, foster parents and waiting parents. So when Alexander stumbled across it online and saw it was in Colorado, she knew she had to go despite the distance. Her first experience at HCAF with her new family set her on the path that would lead her to volunteer as a co-director for one of the four-day camps.
HCAF focuses on providing culturally relevant events that give kids and families with both a deeper sense of community and an individual identity. The camp aims to help adoptees to know themselves and their culture of origin — and to help families build awareness and pride in their adopted family member’s birth heritage.
With intensive training for adults and fun activities for kids, the camps provide space for parents to learn and adoptees to share experiences and feel validation as adopted children. At Alexander’s first time at HCAF, she said “the counselors all stood up and said ‘I was adopted here, and I was adopted there.’ And our kids’ eyes got so big. ... It was just like this weight was lifted off their shoulders, like ‘This isn’t a story we have to tell people. This isn’t a secret we have to keep.’”
Alexander now has five kids — a 13-, 14- and 16-year-old adopted from California, and an 8- and 12-year-old adopted from Colorado — and they’ve all attended HCAF’s camp for domestic adoptees and their families. HCAF’s other camps include African/Caribbean, Chinese, Indian/Nepalese, Korean, Latin American, Russian/Eastern European/Central Asian, Southeast Asian/Pacific Islander and Post High School Experience.
Alexander moved to Colorado Springs in 2018, and was then able to take on a co-director role at HCAF’s domestic adoption camp in the area. She brings in guest speakers, manages volunteers, and organizes activities that run from Thursday to Sunday.
“It’s really, really wonderful being able to give this experience to the kids,” she said.
Alexander spoke with the Business Journal about the importance of connecting with other adoptive families, and how camps help adopted kids embrace their culture and identity.
How did you get involved with Heritage Camps for Adopted Families?
When we adopted [our kids] they moved in spring break in March [2015] and we knew we wanted to go to a family camp. We knew we wanted to go all together so that the kids could meet other families with adopted kids and build that community. I finally found HCAF online, just trolling the internet — we’re in Central Coast, California [and they’re] all the way out in Denver. And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ll take anybody you’re associated with the adoption community. We want you at our camp. This is a come one come all big, happy family — very, very inclusive, very welcome and open.’ And so we did — we drove all the way in our RV to try [HCAF] out, four months after the kids moved in.
It’s really, really wonderful being able to give [this experience] to the kids. It’s so hard for the kids at school, and you know, being around all these other families where other kids are like, ‘Well, does your [birth] mom not love you anymore?’ And you’re like — how do you answer that? So those are the awkward day-to-day interactions that these kids face. Being able to come to a camp where that ignorance is not there, and people just get you — it’s just really, really wonderful. So we’ve been coming back ever since. We came, for many years, from California driving in our RV, and then I relocated to Colorado Springs. ... So that’s when I started directing. While I’m here I can really start co-directing. And that has been a wonderful experience to be able to help with that and be so involved.
What do your kids take away from the camp?
I think they take away a positive identity. There’s so much potential for being adopted to be a negative identity. You get all these identities in your life — like, I’m a woman, I’m cisgender, heterosexual, I’m white — I’ve got all these identities. Well, one of my kids’ identities is that they’re adopted through foster care as older kids, so they experienced so much trauma, so much disruption in attachment, going from foster family to foster family. They did the whole gamut, and that is an identity that they have. And they could be on their own, alone, integrating that identity into their core foundation, and they could choose to integrate it in a negative way. But I think one of the things that this can give is a camaraderie with other adoptees to be able to say, ‘I can turn this into a positive identity. It doesn’t have to be a negative identity and it can make me stronger and I can be confident and who I am with this identity.’ And I think that that’s huge.
Who runs the camp?
There’s only four staff members and every single other person involved is a volunteer. So I’m a co-director; there’s two directors for my [domestic adoption camp]. I think most camps have two directors. I’m just a mom and my co-director is just a dad, and we volunteered to help be directors of this summer camp. Everybody who works at the camp — who runs the kids’ crafts, or the field games, or helps set up the happy hour — they’re all just parents, and everybody gets a one-hour job or a two-hour job. So if everybody commits two hours of volunteering out of this four-day camp then the entire camp runs, you know?
Then we have coordinators — we have like 15 coordinators for our camp. So two directors and 15 coordinators, and they all have different jobs — somebody’s in charge of food, somebody’s in charge adult programming. We bring in nationally acclaimed speakers to speak to our parents: We have a comedian coming this year, we have physicians, we’ve just got people that can talk intelligently about all these different topics — because we don’t! I’m not standing up there as the director, teaching people resources. That’s not my profession or my expertise. I just bring people together and help make that happen.
What’s the programming like for the kids at camp?
It’s not a super heavy curriculum for the kids. This is not like a therapy camp, where every session is managed by a therapist or counselor, and they’re all being told to spill their guts and all their heaviest feelings. That would be really overwhelming and the kids wouldn’t like it. For the kids, the camp is so experiential — the high schoolers are going whitewater rafting on the first day, the middle schoolers are going roller skating at Skate City. So it’s being together and having those opportunities to talk when you want to, those opportunities to share, and you’ve got knowledgeable counselors who have literally lived this — this is their experience as well. They’re not trained therapists or anything. They’re just compassionate humans who want to make a positive impact on these kids’ lives, to be there, to help with those conversations. That’s it.
But the adult curriculum is way heavier; the adult curriculum is all out. We do some more fun stuff like relaxing and mindfulness and we have a comedian coming, but a lot of it is therapeutic parenting, and what do you do when you get so angry or so upset, or somebody’s screaming, ‘I hate you and I don’t want you to be my family. And I wish you never adopted me.’ Oh yeah. ... I have that like every other day in my house. So learning skills for self regulation — my own self regulation — so I don’t get angry in those moments, and I can compassionately respond to those trauma-based behaviors that the kids really can’t control. They have to learn to live with in healthy ways so they become balanced adults, right? And that’s my job as a facilitator in their lives every single day. So that’s the kind of curriculum that the adults have, because it’s really very much a 24/7 job.
How do you feel like you were prepared for the emotional labor as you came into this position with HCAF?
We don’t really have a ‘before camp’ and ‘after camp’ with our adoption journey, which I think is wonderful. So it has grown with us. And of course, the first year, we were just there — I mean, our kids were screaming and dysregulated and just very normal trauma kids, and we had our hands totally full learning how to be parents. The second year, I helped coordinate elementary programming. I think I did that two years in a row; it was a small job, that I could really kind of get my feet wet, and I could do it from California. And then we moved, and I took on co-directing with a very experienced director. She taught me all the stuff — and I have managed other events outside of that for the military, so I have experience in administration and management, which has helped. I built other parent friendships with a lot of people at camp and those people are coordinators — so I’m just working with my friends. I wouldn’t want to be this kind of a train wreck — as we feel we always are — in any other community. [Camp is] the community where I can authentically be a train wreck, and come into this space and be like, ‘Yeah, my life kind of looks like a disaster, but I’m not a superhuman. And I am not super unique in this situation at all.’ So there’s grace in every step, and we all have that for each other, and we all just inch forward one step at a time together, and it’s beautiful.