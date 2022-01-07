Coming off a year in which the Colorado Springs Airport had the highest number of enplanements since 2008, Director of Aviation Greg Phillips is looking for an even better year in 2022.
Because of the arrival of Southwest Airlines and additional flights by other carriers, the airport was set to top 945,000 enplanements in 2021, Phillips said.
This year, he predicts that number will top 1 million.
“That’s great for our community, and what we hope that portends is additional growth and service from our existing carriers, possibly even from additional carriers,” he said.
Phillips spoke with the Business Journal about prospects for additional air service in 2022, improvements to the airport being planned this year and anticipated growth at Peak Innovation Park.
What’s the outlook for COS in 2022?
The first point would be air service. We will continue our ongoing conversations with air carriers. We had a meeting with Southwest to talk about how we’re doing and areas in the business community that we can continue to grow, and we’ll do that with all other carriers as well. As we look towards spring and the early part of summer, the schedules that have been published look promising. We’re not at this point showing any new routes, but they show more flights going out on the same routes. That’s the kind of growth that’s sustainable — the kind that you’re incrementally building, and you’ll keep those gains. We’ve had conversations and some interest from other carriers. And we’ll continue to work to develop those relationships. Probably the No. 1 route that we are interested in and we know would be a success would be the Washington, D.C. area. But we would take Baltimore, and the likely airline to serve Baltimore would be Southwest. We would take Dulles International, and that would likely be United. Certainly, we would love to get a route to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, but the restrictions that has on flights makes it makes it tough for us to count on now. … The beauty of having the five carriers is that there are options — those carriers can get you almost anywhere in their network with one stop. But getting a nonstop route from Colorado Springs to the DC area would be our preference.
What about other destinations?
A primary route that we would be interested in is beginning something to the [San Francisco] Bay area of California. Those are great jumping-off points for international service and also other large metropolitan areas. So if we had D.C. on the one side and Oakland with Southwest, or maybe San Francisco International with United, those would be great additions as well. Beyond that, we’d look at locations like St. Louis or Nashville that are strongholds of our current carriers. We can look at Minneapolis-St. Paul — we’d love to see a route there with Delta, and Seattle with Delta or potentially even with Alaska Airlines if we added Alaska service back. We’d like to beef up service to Los Angeles. Nashville is a strong service focus city for Southwest. So we have plenty to plenty to choose from. Certainly we wouldn’t turn down any route that an airline wanted to serve. But the ones that we know would be successful are the ones that we push the hardest. An example would be Charlotte with American. And one route that we’ve not had return that went away during COVID was Delta service to Atlanta. We would love to get that one back. Our expectation is that we should see that at some point in 2022. The frustrating part for us is that we don’t make those decisions; the airlines do, and so we have to rely on them to make the right decision for Colorado Springs.
Tell us about your plans for remodeling the concourse.
We’re doing we’re working on a design right now. This isn’t going to be something expansive — we’re not adding gates or anything like that. But it’s been 27 years since the concourse was built. We don’t meet [Americans with Disabilities Act] standards in every case; we want to fix that. Our hold rooms at times can be pretty full; we will look at how we can maximize the existing space that we have, or if we have some additional space that we may be able to open up. And we’d like to look at things like our concessions — are they spaced in places that people would actually use them, do we have the right concessions, all those kinds of things. So this is our opportunity to give a good hard look at how we would face any construction, and how much it would cost and how you pay for it without adding a penny to what an airline passenger or the airline would have to pay.
What is your timeline for that?
The concourse is such an operational area that it’s not like we can shut it down, so the work has to be phased. What we’re anticipating doing this year is a sort of refit and upgrades to the bathrooms. That pretty much can take the construction season, we think. It’s likely that the full remodel of the concourse will be on a three- to five-year window.
We’re also thinking of the airport master plan update right now. That is a 20-year view on the airport, so we will look from 2021 out to 2041. We’ve already started that process, done a lot of the data gathering here, put together a forecast of projected traffic and submitted that to the FAA for review. We’ll continue that process through at least the middle of 2022. That plan will identify specific capital projects we may do. I can tell you right now, one of the things that we’re very interested in, that we’ve already been working on, is how we provide some sort of covered parking at the airport. We recognize that’s something that our community and passengers would like. The challenge for us has been that it’s not cheap. And we need to think about these things in terms of if we build this, and it’s expensive and adds cost to your airline ticket, what’s the trade-off? We keep trying to find ways that we can do this without adding cost to either the airlines or the passengers.
Tell us about some other projects.
We continue to work on adding infrastructure, you know, part of which goes beyond just the airport itself, and the west side continues to grow. There’s additional business interest in development over there. The National Museum of World War II Aviation has another addition that they’d like to build. The museum is taking the lead to plan for an air show in September. We’ll have more details later this year, but we look forward to that and inviting the community to come out and see the airport and watch airplanes do cool things.
Peterson Space Force Base — we continue to serve our largest tenant and to do everything in our power to support their missions. They think the battle is not quite over on where Space Command headquarters goes. But regardless, we’ll do our part to continue to serve them, and we are so proud of the national mission that the military provides on the Colorado Springs Airport.
What are the prospects for growth at Peak Innovation Park?
It was so very exciting to see the 80916 ZIP code, according to Realtor.com, named as the No. 1 hottest ZIP code in the country. With the three different facilities that Amazon has built, including that mammoth, 3.7-million-square-foot fulfillment center, there’s a lot of employment that’s now moving in. Some synergy from that is that it has allowed us, working with Mountain Metropolitan Transit, to initiate a Route 37 through the business park and to the terminal — something that we’ve struggled with in the past. Aerospace Corp. will finish their $100 million expansion. The Forest Service, by sometime between March and June, should finish their aerial firefighting tanker base on the airfield here. They are building what will be the most advanced aerial firefighting tanker base in the country, because of our long runway. Flywheel Capital’s office building, which is under construction, will finish in 2022. Hopefully, by April, we’ll actually see construction start on a Marriott-branded hotel, likely a Residence Inn. Probably a year later, we’ll see a Marriott Courtyard start construction. Beyond that, we’re looking at retail options. We are having some of those conversations right now, and I would certainly anticipate that by the end of 2022 we ought to see something at least be under construction.
What else would you like people to know about the airport?
People in our community have options. We know that you can drive to Denver and fly in and out of Denver, or you can fly out of Colorado Springs. If you want the Colorado Springs airport grow, then use the service — because that’s what the airlines see. If they see the local community using the service at Colorado Springs, that’s what it will take to help grow some of these new routes or to add to existing routes. With the competition that was brought by adding Southwest service, now we see rates much more comparable and in line with Denver. There are times where you’ll find ways that are cheaper out of Colorado Springs. So give yourself some advance notice, and give a good look at flying out of Colorado Springs.
