As a team of dignitaries broke ground for the Air Force Academy Visitor Center on July 25, developer Dan Schnepf had tears in his eyes.
“This has been the better part of a decade of effort,” said Schnepf, president and CEO of Matrix Design Group and president and managing partner of Blue & Silver Development Partners, master developer of the project.
“When you work on something, you never know if it’s going to come to fruition,” he said. “When we do a groundbreaking, it absolutely makes it real. I was very humbled and honored to be a part of this.”
The visitor center rises from the highest point of the property, with an expansive view of the Front Range.
“When we had the ceremony, it gave me a sense of how great this is going to be when it is completed” in 2024, Schnepf said.
The visitor center is the final project in the City for Champions suite, which also includes the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field, Robson Arena at Colorado College and Hybl Sports Medicine & Performance Center.
The four projects that are already open “have all exceeded expectations,” Colorado Springs Economic Development Manager Bob Cope said. “Every one of these venues is much better than we originally envisioned.”
Indicators thus far this summer have shown that “overall, visitation is up, and net new out-of-state visitorship is up,” he said.
The Air Force Academy visitor center, the most expensive of the City for Champions projects financed by state tourism dollars and private partners, could be the one that contributes the most to the local economy, Cope said.
The visitor center complex, which includes a high-tech office building; a top-flight, 375-room hotel; and TrueNorth Commons, a retail development, is projected to provide about 1,700 jobs during construction and 1,200 permanent jobs when it’s completed.
OBSTACLE COURSE
Schnepf, a 1983 Air Force Academy graduate, overcame numerous obstacles to get to this point, and some components of the project face additional hurdles.
Just as he was about to lock in financing for the project in 2020, the COVID pandemic caused the collapse of the bond market. It wasn’t until nearly two years later, on Jan. 31 of this year, that $90 million in bonds for construction of the visitor center and $235 million for the adjacent hotel, office and retail space were sold. The project also is being financed by a portion of the $120 million in state tourism tax revenue the city has received for the City of Champions projects.
Grading of the site has been completed, and most of the infrastructure — water, sewer and stormwater — is in place, said Schnepf, who expects the foundation to be poured in September.
“We’ve preordered materials for the superstructure,” he said. Items such as the steel beams that will support the 100-foot-tall great hall and generators are long-lead items that can take up to 22 months to be delivered.
Schnepf said some tweaks have been made to the visitor center’s design, which evokes the feeling of flight.
“The eaves of a building typically are squared off,” he said. “We’ve created curved eaves that are the same angle as the wing of an aircraft. We also created a nice effect with a clerestory of glass underneath the roof lines that are pitched. At night, it looks like the roof is detached and taking off from the building.”
The four-diamond hotel, which will be managed by CoralTree Hospitality, will host business and leisure travelers and is expected to generate about $50 million a year. It will contain 26,000 square feet of indoor space and another 20,000 square feet outdoors for meetings, conferences and corporate events.
The hotel is already under construction on a portion of the 57-acre site just south of the visitor center. Schnepf expects it will be completed by the last quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.
CONSTRUCTION DELAYS
While the visitor center and hotel are moving forward, the office building and retail sites are experiencing delays.
The 160,000-square-foot office building will house space, aerospace and cybersecurity industry partners; a secure compartmentalized information facility (SCIF) that will be an incubator for new technologies; and an area that will supplement USAFA’s Madera Cyber Innovation Center, which provides cyber education for cadets and research and innovation in the industry.
The developer, Denver-based Koelbel and Company, is working on design and entitlements but has run into inflation issues regarding construction of the $100 million office building, Schnepf said.
Koelbel has signed a letter of intent but intends to wait to start construction until the costs of labor and materials come down, he said. He expects construction of the building will be delayed for about a year and a half.
“I think we’re looking at 2026 for the office complex,” he said.
Schnepf also has a letter of intent from the Circle K Corp. for a convenience store and gas station that will occupy some of the 30,000 square feet of retail space.
However, he said, “we’ve seen a significant drop-off in retail interest.”
Recessionary conditions, along with saturation of retail and food service space in nearby developments like the InterQuest Marketplace, have caused potential tenants of the three restaurant pads and other retail space to back off.
Schnepf is continuing to negotiate with potential retail clients, including local and national food service providers.
“Our site has significant advantages,” he said. “It’s right on Interstate 25, so it’s going to pick up roughly 200,000 cars a day going in both directions. It also has 10,000 people coming in and out of the academy every day that live and work there, … and we’re going to generate over a million visitors a year to the visitor center.”
The gas station and convenience store likely will open in 2023, but “we’re looking at the 2026-27 time frame for the other portions of the retail,” he said.
One other issue is environmental.
When Schnepf proposed the project, the tract was clear of any environmental encumbrances. But later, a 15-acre parcel on the north side, where a solar panel field was planned that would eliminate the entire development’s carbon footprint, has been encumbered because it is habitat for the Preble’s meadow jumping mouse. The tiny rodent, which is protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, is found only in Colorado and Wyoming.
The most likely solution would be a land swap with the academy for an unencumbered parcel. Schnepf has already proposed the idea to the Air Force, but it must be approved by higher-ups in the Pentagon.
Despite the hurdles, Schnepf said that “taking the best of what the government has to offer and mixing it with the best the private sector can bring is resulting in a tremendous project that’s going to be a win for everybody.”
MARKETING C4C
The existing City for Champions projects — Weidner Field, Robson Arena, USOPM and the Hybl Center — opened during the pandemic, and attendance was constrained to comply with restrictions.
“To strategize and market at a time when people were restricted from traveling or reluctant to travel — that wasn’t the best environment to do that,” Cope said.
“That being said, all the venues are experiencing increases in overall traffic and increases in out-of-state visitors,” he said. “And even in a COVID environment, Weidner Field was able to get the [NCAA] Division II men’s and women’s national soccer championships. Those are the exact kinds of events that City for Champions envisioned.”
Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted for the most part, “we’re at a point where people can strategize and market the venues,” Cope said. “That’s exactly what’s happening, and I believe that we are seeing those results.”
Besides the soccer championships, played Dec. 9 and 11, Weidner Field has seen more than 30 Switchbacks soccer events, Colorado High School Activities Association girls and boys soccer games, five large concerts, six high school and college graduations, a Brew Fest movie night, youth camps and clinics, said Nick Ragain, president of the Switchbacks Football Club. The stadium has also hosted receptions, parties, lunches and dinners in the McDivitt, Phil Long and Sky Clubs.
“We don’t have specific numbers because not all events are ticketed, but I would say we’ve had somewhere in the ballpark of 350,000 people through the gates in the past year,” Ragain said.
The stadium now has a full-time marketing person and assistant dedicated to programming.
Coming up are events like the Cerus Arena fitness competition, an obstacle course race that will be held on the field Oct. 8, and the first-ever City for Champions Cup, which will pit the women’s soccer team from the Air Force Academy against Colorado College on Oct. 27.
A big part of the stadium’s contribution was bringing the 35 members of the Switchbacks and staff to Colorado Springs, Ragain said. The team currently stands third in the USL Western Conference, and star players like forward Hadji Berry and midfielder Jairo Henriquez are helping to build a devoted following.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum worked with Weidner to present a soccer clinic with FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brandi Chastain during the museum’s Hall of Fame Induction Festival on June 25-27.
That was one of several special events the museum has hosted to engage the local community, including programming around the Beijing Games in February and March, said Tommy Schield, director of marketing communications for the museum.
Although the paid attraction industry is down this year, attendance at the Olympic & Paralympic Museum is up for the year to date, he said.
“What’s super exciting is that 58 percent of our guests in 2022 so far are from out of state,” he said.
The City for Champions projects are “already driving more tourism here,” Cope said. They “turn into a trip extender, which generates more revenue. Somebody who’s already here, when they see so many things to do, instead of staying for three or four days, they’ll stay for four or five days.
“When we have the Air Force Academy Visitor Center project, that’s going to add even more.”