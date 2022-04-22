Drawing on school desks in Monument, Claire Swinford might have showed a hint of her future passion — but it took a class with SPQR’s Brett Andrus to hone the talent that would make her one of the region’s better-loved artists. Likewise, her path in the nonprofit world stretches a long way back.
Swinford’s first foray into nonprofit work was a stint with IndyGive!, followed by positions with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Downtown Partnership. Those years prepared her for her new role as executive director of Bee Vradenburg Foundation, where she will administer grants and serve as an advocate for the arts community.
She didn’t have her eye on nonprofit or philanthropic work originally — but Swinford turned a background in journalism and foreign language into an arts philanthropy career by being in the right place at the right time.
You were interested in fine arts, French, literature — how did you end up in philanthropy in the arts?
Finding meaning and finding a niche was central. I’m not the only one to say that as a child of Colorado Springs, I was eager to find my way out, to see what the rest of the world had to offer. I was brought back here by circumstances beyond my control. I went to college out of state, I was interested in journalism, I was hoping to go to grad school abroad, and was second in line for Fulbright work in Belgium — but it didn’t come through, and this was 2010. The economy drove me to the classic Millennial story of living in my parents’ basement. I took up an internship at the [Business Journal’s sister publication, the Colorado Springs] Independent, assigned to arts and culture, giving me a chance to sit down with gallery owners, performance directors, folks from the nonprofit sector — and that led eventually to IndyGive! The stories I was writing centered on artists sharing a fire to make their community better. A key moment was going to SPQR Gallery, interviewing Brett Andrus, and at the end of two hours, he asked me if I had ever taken a painting class. That led to one of my most treasured friendships, and a sense of what my profile could be as a creative person. I had been an inveterate doodler for years, but Brett gave me the formal training in oil painting and composition. Both the Indy editorial and IndyGive! positions introduced me to corners of the community I never knew existed. What I thought Colorado Springs was turned out to not be very accurate at all. It also wasn’t what most residents and people along the Front Range thought it was. Colorado Springs was much more creative and diverse than its reputation. I participated in Leadership Pikes Peak and heard a presentation from Zach McComsey, who was still with Atlas Prep at the time. He acknowledged we had a real problem with talent retention and brain drain here, but if you are smart and curious and were willing to stick around and show up for this community, you’d be offered more responsibility than you know what do with.
Talk about your move to the Indy and how your art career developed.
It was a lucky convergence of what the Indy needed and what I thought I was good at. Meanwhile, ever since Brett’s classes, and the friendships that developed among the students of the classes, I had been developing a voice and the confidence to send my work into local galleries. It was all sort of stunning to me at the time. Getting a chance in 2015 to do a residency with Valerie Lloyd at The Machine Shop was such a breakthrough, since it was the first time I had a dedicated space to work. What Valerie was doing was something that was sorely needed in this town. To be offered a space rent-free that is safe, available 24/7, that is nurturing, and then at the end someone puts on a show of your work, represents a huge opportunity for any artist.
What did the IndyGive! position teach you about nonprofits?
It was a huge education. At Whitworth University, where I went to school, that sort of management of philanthropy simply wasn’t presented as a career path. IndyGive! not only gave me exposure to the dozens of passionate nonprofit-sector workers in our region, but allowed me to see the incredibly hard work at low rates of pay they were willing to do because they believed in the goals. I drank the Kool-Aid and immediately wanted to be part of this world. The problem I had previous to this was not necessarily how universities present such nonprofit work, it was a problem of me not putting the dots together to figure out how the worlds of arts and nonprofits intersect. In fact, every change in position in my career represented a series of perspective shifts, and each shift became a very inspiring and energizing thing.
Give me a sense of how smaller nonprofits weathered 2020. It seems many nonprofits barely survived the lockdown.
This touches on so much we are experiencing as a society — not only about the pandemic itself, but social fragmentation, the renewed or new emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion. The last couple years have been a learning experience for many. In some cases it meant people would become more generous in terms of money or time or level of attentiveness. The pandemic may have been a crucible, but in some cases was a blessing. In more than one case, a beloved arts nonprofit has come to me saying, ‘We’re preparing our grant-writing for you, but our books look really healthy right now.’ Sometimes they say it sheepishly, as though they had survivor’s guilt. But some arts, particularly performing arts, suffered greatly. I’ve seen too many people weeping openly at their first opportunity in months to attend a concert or dance performance, to think we will come away from the pandemic having learned nothing. Let’s hope we emerge with a little more empathy, a little more understanding of how privileged we are to have access to the arts.
What is really interesting is that some of the things that allow you to increase safety protocols for virus transmission might be the same things that allow you to [reach] people that might not otherwise see your work. I think of Theatreworks’ Shakespeare Free for All program. It’s designed to be performed in the round in parks and parking lots. What keeps an audience safe also helps broaden an audience.
How did you move to the Philharmonic?
I knew I wanted to serve in the nonprofit sector of the arts, and was interviewing across many arts groups. The position the Philharmonic had open mapped into my skill sets. So philanthropy and classical music may fit squarely into the category of ‘stuff white people like,’ but really, philanthropy can be for everyone and orchestral music can really be for everyone. Getting to work with the Philharmonic on expanding their service to Title I students, getting to work on developing a support base among young professionals, was a lot of fun. I’m liable to turn this into a hagiography, because Bee Vradenburg ran the Philharmonic program for nearly four decades, operating from the belief that it ought to be a community good. The spirit of broadening the audience is shared by the musicians and the Philharmonic board, but it comes up against the tough financial reality of presenting orchestral music. It was always a challenge to figure out how to present this community good authentically and accessibly, while still making sure it was affordable — and that required a lot of creative thinking. But that led to the success of programs like Philharmonic Cares, to provide tickets to first responders, veterans, nurses in the community; or Philharmonic Kids, to bring orchestral elements to strapped schools.
Did joining in the ‘urban engagement’ role have anything to do with the public challenges of homelessness issues?
The move to Downtown Partnership was driven by a desire to be more directly in partnership with the Downtown community, since symphonic music was a fairly specific environment. The whole ‘urban engagement’ title was something we mutually devised when I joined, because they knew they wanted someone specifically to work on Downtown creative districts. The sign on the door and the mandate for the staff was ‘service,’ and that included making merchants and creatives alike feel that Downtown was a safe place. One of the most appealing things about that job was to sit at the nexus of Downtown businesses, the nonprofits, the human services community, and local government — and to get an education as to how they can work together or not work together. Peering behind the curtain gave you a sense of how people experiencing homelessness needed a safer space too, while those who are confronted with the reality need to change some of their own perspectives. We sometimes need to learn how to respectfully use the same space with others who are not like us. Downtown has room for everybody. It may not have room for all behaviors, but a Downtown space can be safe and welcoming for all, including those experiencing homelessness.
When did you notice the shift in perceptions of Downtown — more in-migration, more feeling it was a fun place to be?
I came in to the job just as Downtown Partnership was finishing a multi-year master plan for development Downtown. It included culture and place-keeping in all kinds of ways, looking at best practices of cities around the country. Of 36 major recommendations in the master plan, a third involved culture. The biggest and most visible was to integrate public art into the development process instead of being tacked on as an afterthought. That held true for Art On the Streets. We were pushing to have public art also included in private development projects, while those projects were still on the drafting table. Look at the mural on Kinship Landing as an example of what is possible. Art On the Streets became a global call for artists’ works. We learned that local artists get more out of the program if international artists were involved. One artist from South Korea responsible for the silver deer on Cascade Avenue, was so touched by the response from local residents, he donated the art to remain here in perpetuity. ... The toughest part of the job was to make sure the work of local artists was always in the mind of local decisionmakers, not as something to check off, but as a real tangible that affects the economy and quality of life. This was driven home during lockdown, when galleries and restaurants were suddenly closed. Under ‘Virtual First Friday,’ people everywhere responded by buying takeout meals, purchasing art from galleries as a gesture of hope, and the Downtown business leaders saw this. We had people from out of state offering money to keep galleries solvent. The Western States Arts Federation maintains a database showing our little Downtown, 0.5 percent of total metropolitan landmass, has a significant ranking in a creative vitality arts index — 6.5 times the national average.
Don’t think of this as gentrification. Redevelopment of a vacant lot is repurposing a lot that would otherwise be vacant. Sure there are luxury apartment complexes coming in, but also programs like ArtSpace, offering HUD-affordable apartments in the city center offered to those in the creative industries.