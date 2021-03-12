Nowhere are the changes in the retail landscape more visible than at many of America’s malls and shopping centers, where massive parking lots now sit all but empty during what were once peak shopping hours and the lettering of major national retailers have been replaced with banners that say “for lease.”
But while the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the shift away from certain forms of brick-and-mortar retail to online shopping, the experience of making purchases in a physical store may not be going away entirely — at least not yet.
“In retail there’s always churn,” said Michelle Moudry, a managing director for Hines, a global real estate investment firm that owns and manages The Promenade Shops at Briargate.
In August 2019, Hines acquired the outdoor shopping center, which saw national retailers LOFT, Pendleton and Talbots close early this year, as reported by The Gazette in February. Moudry said the three retailers were among several Hines identified in 2019 as underperformers that “weren’t really driving traffic anymore.”
“You’re always having to make sure you’re relevant and upgrade your tenancy and make sure your merchandising is relevant and current, and so this isn’t necessarily just a COVID issue,” she said. “I think some of them probably did accelerate [their departure] compared to when we expected, but part of this is just the normal course of retail.”
Facing fierce competition from online retail behemoths like Amazon, brick-and-mortar retailers have been closing at a rapid pace since the early 2010s.
In 2019, major chains — mainly apparel and department stores — announced they would close 9,302 locations, a 59 percent increase from 2018, according to a report by Coresight Research. Sears, once an anchor of thousands of malls across the United States, is one famous example of the fall of the brick-and-mortar department store. The retailer declared bankruptcy in 2018 and has since gone from 500 locations nationwide to just 36 as of January of this year, according to Deloitte.
Candace Seaton, a senior broker for Quantum Commercial Group, said she saw an expansion in brick and mortar when she started her career 37 years ago. Now she believes that unbridled growth is contributing to its rapid decline.
“You’d have to really go back to the 1980s, when developers discovered that retailers had very high sales per square foot, which would substantiate them developing more stores,” she said. “And so retailers started expanding in a way they never had. As a result of that, they took on a lot of debt.
“Also, the number of stores they built diluted their sales per square foot. So I just kind of watched the retail industry heading into demise. That’s what has caused it to go under. They were so highly leveraged from expanding to so many locations, they didn’t have any reservoir. So when sales started going online, just a little bit of sales loss sent many of them, you know, into bankruptcy very quickly.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic shutdowns proved to be a powerful accelerant in that change, but not all brick-and-mortar retailers have fallen by the wayside over the past year.
Some, like home improvement stores, have seen healthy sales as people stuck inside have found extra time to work on projects. Grocers, categorized as essential businesses in the United States, also did well.
Many were forced to embrace a hybrid business model by combining in-person shopping experiences with e-commerce through websites and smartphone apps to create a seamless shopping experience based on customer preference, referred to as “omni-channel” shopping.
“It’s interesting what the pandemic did last year for brick-and-mortar retail, in that it’s a very unique crisis insofar as it forced brick-and-mortar to fast-forward in a couple of ways,” said Martin Key, an associate professor who teaches digital marketing at UCCS. “The digitalization of businesses — both large and small — instead of that being a three to five year transition process, it turned into like a six to nine month transition.”
Other retailers, like Best Buy, utilized unused commercial space as makeshift warehouses for online orders, Seaton said.
Businesses that adapted to changing customer behaviors last year contributed to what was actually a very healthy financial cycle for retail overall. Customer Growth Partners reported a 7.1 percent growth rate in 2020 and predicts that 2021 will be a record year this century, with an estimated growth rate of 8.1 percent, for an increase of about $4.26 trillion.
About 56 percent of the predicted increase, however, is expected to come from online retail.
Still, Moudry said companies like Hines — which handles more than $144 billion in real estate assets in 25 countries — are strategic in what new assets they choose to acquire and develop. She said there’s a difference between what people think of as a typical “mall” and a shopping center like The Promenade.
“There are a lot of factors you have to consider, including strong demographics and other uses nearby or at the center, such as office and residential and hotel,” she said. “So you look at all of those factors and the sales of the shopping center. Once you have a project that is already performing well and driving traffic and driving sales, when you do lose tenants — which you will — you’re positioned really well to backfill that space and minimize the downtime. And in many cases — we’ve seen this around the country — we’re actually able to push rents and create value. We’re able to re-lease to a stronger retailer and charge higher rents because we have desirable real estate.”
At The Promenade, she said spaces previously occupied by LOFT and Talbots are now being combined into one larger space to house a new tenant. A second tenant is also opening in the shopping center soon, she said.
While she opted to allow those companies to make their own announcements at a later date, she said “both of them are in the home category, and in that category, we’re seeing that home has done extremely well around the country during COVID, and a lot of home retailers are expanding and doing new deals.”
While Moudry declined to go into details about the center’s financial performance in 2020, she said The Promenade will soon return to an occupancy rate that’s near its capacity.