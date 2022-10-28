Colorado Springs’ housing shortage has boiled over into a debate about how far the city’s boundaries should reach and whether growing those boundaries will even be possible as drought squeezes water supplies in the West.
Forcing the issue is a proposed 3,200-acre subdivision, dubbed Amara, seeking annexation via a “flagpole” connection, which seeks city water. After telling City Council on Oct. 10 that there’s an ample supply to serve Amara, Colorado Springs Utilities did an about-face two days later by proposing an ordinance that would block Amara and similar developments from annexation and tapping city water supplies.
Tempers flared during arguments at the Oct. 19 Utilities Board meeting, with Amara’s developer, Doug Quimby with La Plata Communities, accusing the region’s biggest developer, Norwood Development Group, of authoring the ordinance in order to kill competition, even as it fails to develop its roughly 20,000-acre Banning Lewis Ranch on the city’s Eastside.
Moreover, the city’s housing crunch has become so severe that its Housing Opportunity Index, as reported by the Southern Colorado Economic Forum — a measure of homes available for sale that can be purchased by median-income buyers — has plummeted by 50 percent in just three years, from 71.4 percent to 22.7 percent, Quimby said.
“If you wanna make it worse, restrict the supply, make sure growth only occurs in one neighborhood and don’t let anyone else into the city,” Quimby said.
The Utilities Board referred the ordinance to City Council — the board and Council are both composed of Council members but have different authorities — to further discuss how the city grows and under what conditions to extend water service beyond current city limits.
While Amara’s Nov. 22 hearing on annexation before Council will be held, there’s no guarantee it will win approval, especially in light of Council’s plan to not nail down a water policy until after that date.
THE SURGE
In tandem with the water issue, Council members want to analyze other factors, including public safety, and invite others to the table, such as developers, builders, urban planners and citizens.
But given that projections show the city could surge by at least 200,000 people by 2050, it’s doubtful city leaders will significantly curtail growth.
As Jeff Greene, Mayor John Suthers’ chief of staff, told the Utilities Board, “Any city that is not growing is dying,” a recitation of Suthers’ closely held belief that he conveyed during his recent State of the City address.
On Oct. 10, Utilities officials said the city has 75,000 acre feet of water usage in the city, but has infrastructure and treatment capability to deliver 95,000 acre feet. (One acre foot can serve three homes.)
Amara, designed for 9,500 homes, is bordered on three sides by the city of Fountain, which lacks sufficient water supplies to serve the development. To get to Amara would require crossing land in El Paso County and Fountain. Its tie to the city would be a long narrow slice of Bradley Road on the city’s Southeast side. While Amara sits about 2 miles from the city in one spot, it’s only a half-mile or three-quarters of a mile in others.
(Amara isn’t the only large tract seeking annexation. Norris Ranch, with 1,800 acres on the northwest corner of Curtis and Bradley roads, lies a fair distance from the city and also would rely on a flagpole link. Another proposal involves Flying Horse East, a 5,500-acre property near Schriever Air Force Base. So far, no annexation request has been filed.)
On Oct. 12, two days after the Amara briefing, a new ordinance emerged that would require 25 percent of proposed annexed areas to be contiguous to the city, which would outlaw flagpole annexations.
The ordinance also calls for an increase of the “buffer” between water usage and water available to 130 percent of demand. If Amara was granted its requested 3,500 acre feet of water, the city’s total water available would have to increase to 102,000 acre feet, not the current 95,000.
Lastly, the ordinance would require a super majority — six of nine councilors — to approve extending the city’s water service boundary.
Speaking to the Utilities Board, Quimby noted that despite Council’s 2018 action to relax developer requirements in the 1988 Banning Lewis Ranch annexation agreement, Norwood has “built zero homes on that land. So, that doesn’t sound like a solution to our housing problem.” It’s unclear what portion of homes — in BLR or Amara — will be considered affordable.
Should the water ordinance be adopted, he said, “Then you have a monopoly. One developer controls all the housing in Colorado Springs. One.”
That’s because the city lacks large swaths of land available for development. Some tracts are sterilized by environmental rules to protect natural habitat and other spots are simply undevelopable, Quimby said.
All this comes at a time when the city is battling to reverse a government decision to award U.S. Space Command’s headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, which was partially based on Colorado Springs’ lack of affordable housing. The city needs more than 12,000 additional homes, and home prices have spiked to record highs.
As City Council considers whether to adopt the ordinance, councilors will widen their analysis to include other factors, namely public safety.
FIRE ALARM
Colorado Springs Fire Department has said two new fire stations would be needed in Amara, but the Police Department says it needs no additional stations.
At present, the city is short at least 70 officers from CSPD’s authorized strength of 803.
Police try to get to high-priority calls — imminent life-threatening situations such as crimes in progress or those that have just occurred — as fast as possible. But staff shortages and expansion of the territory covered by the city, as well as adding population in redeveloped areas, has spread the force thin.
From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022, the average response time for police to top-priority calls was 13 minutes, 22 seconds, data show. In 2016, the time was 13 minutes.
Here’s an example: At 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to an assault in progress. By the time they got there, Kelty Marron, 41, the city’s 40th victim of homicide of this year, was dead.
“At the time of the report we did not have an Officer available,” Robert Tornabene, CSPD’s senior public communications supervisor, said via email.
Public information officer Lt. Pamela Castro further noted via email that the death, which happened along East Cimarron Street close to the Downtown area, was the second homicide of the evening — the first occurring in the same patrol division.
“The first homicide call was received at 7:18pm and the second homicide call was initially answered by a 911 call taker at 7:50pm but a police call for service wasn’t created until 7:55pm,” Castro said. “This was due to the reporting parties initial information implying that the response would be of a medical nature. A medical call for service was created at 7:50pm (the same time the call was answered by the call taker).”
After a dispatcher gathered relevant information, the police call was initiated at 7:55 p.m. “At the time the police call was created, there were no officers available citywide,” Castro said.
Although a medical unit arrived at 8:05 p.m., the first officer arrived at 8:24 p.m. and others were dispatched “as they became available,” she said.
The suspect, Luke Herndon, 34, was detained at 8:26 p.m. It’s unclear if a quicker response could have prevented the death.
Colorado Springs firefighters, too, have seen an erosion of response times.
In 2016, an initial company arrived within 8 minutes 89.7 percent of the time, and a “minimum effective force,” which could involve multiple apparatus, arrived within 12 minutes 92.6 percent of the time, records show.
In 2021, the most recent full year for which data is available, the 8-minute standard was met 70.8 percent of the time, and the 12-minute standard, 83.3 percent of the time.
“We had population growth in the community,” Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Mike Smaldino said. “It wasn’t so much geographic growth, but we had build-out [infill development]. Our response times are going to go up.”
Smaldino said the department changed how it calculates responses starting in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, which stretched resources more than usual. For example, the new method focuses on and tracks the types of responses actually needed.
“Our medical doctors and Fire Department units identified those low-acuity calls to hold there longer, so we would be available for higher-acuity calls,” he said, which led to the overall decline in response times.
The department is further analyzing the data, he said, which is why 2022 response time figures aren’t available.
THE BUFFER
Utilities Board Chair Wayne Williams said the new water ordinance is appropriate in light of the dwindling Colorado River, which provides 70 percent of the city’s supply. Drought stress has prompted an effort to reduce appropriations to water users.
Noting those potential reductions, Williams said he and others asked Utilities to draft an ordinance that would “for the first time” establish a “buffer” between the city’s usage and total water available to customers. (It’s 20,000 acre feet now.)
But Quimby reminded Utilities Board members that should flagpole annexations be banned, the city’s growth potential lies to the east, adjacent to Banning Lewis Ranch, meaning the city would have to build lines across Norwood’s property to get to the adjacent annexed property, which would require permission from Norwood.
Responding to all that, Norwood senior official Tim Seibert acknowledged that Norwood has conveyed its concerns to city officials about Amara in particular and flagpole annexation in general, including Flying Horse East, Norris Ranch and others that, if approved, would be tied to Colorado Springs “by a shoestring.”
“Questions of this annexation or others are of great consequence,” Seibert said, “because what if today we say we do have enough water and all of them start development, but in 10 or 12 years, we learn our Colorado River water is reduced.
“The questions of how this city grows is what we are concerned about,” he said. “If you now have a patchwork of projects around the edges [of the city], the middle in drought would no longer be viable.”
Seibert also disputed that Norwood hasn’t developed homes, noting it’s working on three areas that would accommodate 1,500 homes.
Councilor Nancy Henjum said it’s about time Colorado Springs grapples with its water, housing and growth problems.
“At some point, there is a limit to the number of human beings who can live here with water,” she said, noting that as groundwater supplies for county subdivisions dry up, those areas will seek city water. “I’m thrilled we’re having this conversation.”
Williams said that although the annexation hearing for Amara will be held as planned, “City Council could choose to approve, reject, or continue the matter at the hearing.”