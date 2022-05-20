The $5.5 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion of UCCS’ Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education & Research Center is set to open to students this fall, and will introduce new cybersecurity research partnerships with local businesses and multinational corporations.
UCCS held a ribbon cutting May 4 for the expansion, at the sprawling North Nevada Avenue facility that also houses the National Cybersecurity Center, Space ISAC and Exponential Impact. The project was funded by a $2.75 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant that required $2.75 million in local matching funds, which came from the Lane Foundation, the Anschutz Foundation and El Pomar Foundation. The expansion had additional buy-in from local companies and trade associations, with eight of them donating a total of more than $1.4 million to support the buildout, according to Tom Dewar, UCCS’ executive director of development.
UCCS’ goal is to take cybersecurity education into fields far beyond computer science. Although the new facility will house all cybersecurity classes under the College of Engineering and Applied Science, Chancellor Venkat Reddy said the aim is to incorporate cybersecurity education into every college at UCCS. New tracks introduced last year in the College of Business and the School of Public Affairs marked the beginning of this interdisciplinary expansion, said Gretchen Bliss, director of cybersecurity programs for UCCS.
In addition, Bliss said, “there’s such a demand at the upper level for understanding and engagement with cybersecurity. We’ve put together a cybersecurity management program for senior executives, and we’re hoping that there’ll be business offices [in the new expansion] just like we did with engineering.”
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Holly, president and CEO of Davidson Technologies, told the Business Journal that the missile defense and aerospace company is focusing its philanthropic efforts on advancing cybersecurity education. Davidson contributed $100,000 to the UCCS expansion, according to a press release from the company, which has a location in the Springs.
“Cybersecurity permeates everything we do,” Holly said. “The threats are real; the threats are growing. There’s new malware released every six seconds. … Being able to protect against that is absolutely critical from a national level.”
A key part of the UCCS expansion is the National Cybersecurity Center’s Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, where companies, government officials and qualified students will work in a watch center to identify cyber threats and vulnerabilities in space and share intelligence, said Erin Miller, executive director of Space ISAC.
All 45 Space ISAC members, which include multinational corporations, defense contractors and cybersecurity companies, will get access to threat notices and evaluate where their own systems might need improvements to protect against them, Miller said.
“It would be really impossible for one company to go secure all of these different data sources and stand up their own watch center,” Miller said. “They’re not an independent, nonprofit or objective organization [like Space ISAC], that exists for the purpose of bringing together the community.”
The members will contribute to Space ISAC’s research by sharing their own data, which is usually protected from competitors, but in this case can be used to help the companies and international governments defend against space-based cyber threats, Miller said.
Space ISAC will create “a collective defense that doesn’t exist anywhere else for the commercial space sector,” she said.