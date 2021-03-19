If you’ve ever ventured into the artificial caves beneath CityROCK climbing gym or tried a CaveSim mobile cave at a school or science event, you’ve had a glimpse into the mind of inventor, entrepreneur and CaveSim LLC creator and founder Dave Jackson.
“I love building things,” Jackson said. “When I was in fourth grade, I had an after school club. It was the rocketry and electronics club and I loved to build things that would do a job for people. That was the thing that I was excited about.”
Jackson may have always imagined himself as a builder, but his journey to his role as an educator who teaches kids to live and love science wasn’t direct.
“I started out designing computer chips for medical equipment for pacemakers,” he said. “In 2007, I moved to Colorado Springs and started designing some of the world’s fastest computer chips for scientific equipment at a local company. That was my traditional career path.”
In his free time, however, Jackson was exploring a hobby he began during his time at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — caving. It was during a caving search-and-rescue course that the seed for CaveSim was planted.
“We were going into this beautiful underground place to practice in case somebody got hurt,” Jackson explained. “But while we were doing that, we were damaging those spaces. I thought, ‘Why don’t I take my engineering experience and put it together with this problem to make a solution?’”
Jackson developed a manmade cave with computer sensors that provided feedback about how people moved within the space. It was enormous, with 60 feet of tunnels and simulated cave features, but it wasn’t getting as much use as he had intended. His wife Tracy, an educator who works for The Catamount Institute, suggested he redirect its purpose and use it to teach kids about science and the joy of exploring.
The idea was a huge hit. Jackson was eventually able to make CaveSim his sole focus, taking the cave on the road locally and throughout the United States via a 26-foot trailer. The experience includes cave time and interactive learning stations that get kids out of the classroom and into an inclusive, hands-on learning adventure.
“I think that our world is a better place when kids understand science and when they understand engineering,” said Jackson. “It’s a humbling thing for me to be able to serve students like this and to be entrusted with their education.”
While the traveling cave of wonders hasn’t hit the road lately due to the pandemic, Jackson has been teaching online programming to local schools and in other states. CaveSim has also recently begun developing the building side of the business even further, offering cave creation services and building two new mobile sims to lease or sell to zoos, museums and other educational organizations.
Jackson is also still welcoming middle school and high school interns to don personal protective equipment and learn about running a business and building the caves. One student was recently accepted to MIT in part due to her work in the CaveSim internship.
“It’s really cool for me to see the students take this experience and turn it into something that improves their lives,” Jackson said.