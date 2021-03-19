Before working for Ent Credit Union, Amber Lundy was immersed in an endeavor she’s still passionate about: the care and upbringing of children.
When she joined Ent, Lundy recalled, “I had just left my previous job as a director for a child care center to be a personal nanny, and although I loved what I was doing, there were no benefits or room to grow — so I was encouraged to apply at Ent because of their wonderful benefits package, opportunities and overall great organization to work for.”
Since then, Lundy has risen to the position of service area manager and earned a reputation for being an outstanding mentor. She oversees six service centers and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been “on the frontlines, working with members to waive fees and give emergency loans during a time when people were struggling to cover their basic needs,” nominator Annie Snead said. “But even before the pandemic, Amber led with a servant’s heart — doing whatever she needed to do to improve our members’ financial quality of life.”
Lundy has earned the prestigious Credit Union Development Education certification — one of only about 15 of 1,200 Ent employees to do so. The CUDE team is “a group of credit union credit union advocates blazing a trail of development and education for others to learn the credit union mission,” Snead said.
“My [CUDE] in-person training was pushed back two times due to COVID, and in all honesty my patience got the best of me and I made the decision to do it virtually,” Lundy said. “I’m so passionate about the work credit unions do and I was so anxious to dive deeper into that with the CUDE training. It was an emotional experience for me and energized me ... I got to meet some amazing folks in the credit union industry and even better, I get to bring my experience from the CUDE training to my everyday life.”
Lundy is still passionate about working with and for children, helping to raise funds for and install a Born Learning Trail at a Colorado Springs park. The Born Learning Trail is a national public engagement campaign by United Way, encouraging children to engage in activities while enjoying the outdoors.
“The first weekend after we completed the project I took my kids to the park so they could enjoy the different activities we made,” Lundy said. “Kids have always been a part of my life. In a world of technology, being a kid nowadays is not what it was when I was a kid. I had a wonderful childhood with so many memories of being outside with my friends — I wish all kids could have those memories.”
She has been an active volunteer with Pikes Peak United Way and their partners, and in 2020 she volunteered regularly in food distribution with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Lundy and other service area managers were integral to the success of Ent’s fall giving campaign, helping to raise more than $300,000 for United Way and other nonprofits.
Snead describes Lundy as “a leader at Ent and in the credit union world.
“She is humble but confident,” she said, “a mentor to many, an advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves and a beautiful person inside and out.”