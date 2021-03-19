2021 Rising Stars: Alicia Klausmeier

Alicia Klausmeier is prescient, fortunate or really smart — and maybe all three. In February 2019 she opened her home-based business, Dream Accounting Solutions. She calls it a “virtual bookkeeping service.” She doesn’t come to your business, sort through your scraps of paper and misfiled bank statements and bring temporary order to your dysfunctional disorder. Everything’s virtual.
Her timing was perfect. When the pandemic hit, she wasn’t suddenly out of a job or forced to work from home. Her business was already up and running, perfectly positioned to help clients. It was a port in a storm, a safe refuge for small business owners seeking bookkeeping services in a radically changed business climate. It’s now far from a one-person band; Klausmeier employs four contractors and one full-time employee, and is about to hire another full-timer.
“We help you classify transactions, and help you understand where your money is going,” she explained to the Business Journal in 2020. “We also offer profit/loss statements, balance sheets and any other financial statement that you might need. That’s the basics of the bookkeeping. On top of that, depending on the client, we also might do accounts receivable, which is invoicing. Some people might need accounts payable, which means paying and managing bills. We have some clients who have payroll services. We also offer financial advising, budgeting, benchmarking and preparing for growth.”
Klausmeier, 35, is a Colorado Springs native who graduated from Doherty High School and Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She taught middle and elementary school for several years, but decided to switch careers and start her own small business. She wanted to stay at home with her two small children and be her own boss, not commute to a dreary, expensive office.
She’s a fierce networker who has been a founder and board member of a charter school, volunteered with Academy School District 20 and is currently the president of the Strategic Initiatives Chapter of Business Network International. She has no plans to relocate to an office environment when the pandemic ends.
“I have a pretty strong opinion that our model [is appropriate] given the kind of work we do and the value of what we do,” she said. “That said, there’s always a desire to be out in the community.”
Working from home is great, Klausmeier stressed — but being stuck at home? Not so much.
“Just meeting in person for coffee or lunch, or even taking a laptop and working alone in a coffee shop — that will be great,” she mused. Meanwhile, she’ll keep going.
“She’s been able to build a business from scratch and be able to be there with her family,” said nominator Rodney Gullatte Jr. “Being able to create an opportunity to be home. She vows to never go back to working for someone as a job again.”
Her advice to her younger self: “Surround yourself with people that love, support you and help you grow. There is no room for negative people in your life — they will only bring you down and make you doubt yourself.”