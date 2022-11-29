Colorado Springs City Council and CSU made the wrong choice on energy, damaging our region, but they can still reverse these dangerous decisions.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), mercury-based commercial lighting systems are not healthy for the environment. In 2022, the Federal Government spent a lot of effort and dollars to ensure our nation moves towards improving intentionality to increase the wellness of our planet, including encouraging local and regional utilities to create ways for businesses to be good partners with our environment ensuring generations behind us live in a nation focused on environmental improvements.
That is why I along with several business owners in El Paso County are outraged that Colorado Springs Utilities has inexplicably ended some very successful measures aimed at reducing electrical demand while at the same time closing the Drake Powerplant and pushing increased electrification. This is a dangerous path that almost certainly will result in increased usage of hazardous mercury-based lighting systems, higher electrical rates which could also result in shortages as well.
For example, CSU had a very successful program to incentivize commercial properties to replace their environmentally dangerous and inefficient existing lighting with environmentally friendly LED lighting. LED’s typically use 25% or less of the electricity of the lights they are replacing; more than justifying the program. CSU also eliminated the rooftop solar incentives for homeowners. Without rebates, converting to solar makes very little sense. In 2022 even children know the benefits of solar over geriatric methods that are being phased out across the country and world.
These are obviously short-sighted decisions that the City Council, in their role as the board of directors for utilities, has allowed the management of CSU to make. These decisions directly contradict each other. CSU shuts down a power plant, pushes for customers to move away from natural gas to even more electrification, and then ends programs meant to reduce demand. There are many bad outcomes possible with these decisions.
Here are the facts about LED lighting systems. LED conversion alters an existing fixture (whether it be CFL, Fluorescent, or Incandescent lighting systems) to LED. It is a smart choice because on average, LED lights - especially those with energy star ratings - use up to 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs. Over time, these conversions will save commercial building operators money on electricity consumption. LED lighting systems offer a smaller carbon footprint and reduced greenhouse gas output. Emissions associated with the LED lighting systems are considerably lower than conventional incandescent or fluorescent lights. One LED bulb, providing the same luminosity as one incandescent bulb emits 80% less greenhouse gases.
What is even more alarming is the fact that every other major utility in Colorado has not only kept their LED and solar incentives, in many cases they have increased them. Why has CSU Utilities and City Council decided to walk back its promise to residents, businesses, and our environment? The answer to this question remains to be fully uncovered. They’ve waffled on this with several erratic answers, but the best guess is this decision was based within revenue cycles only.
There is still time to bring these valuable rebate programs back by extending them in perpetuity but if not forever, it is a sensible idea to extend their self-imposed deadlines for a few more years to afford more businesses and homeowners time to learn about the vast benefits of Solar and LED conversion and then to convert to one of them. Stop the madness. We encourage all consumers of energy (residents and businesses) from CSU to call their Colorado Springs city council representative and demand a reversal of these poor decisions for both the immediate needs of our community as well as the sustaining goals for our environment based solely on preserving our region for the next generation of taxpayers, homeowners, businesses operators and visitors to our county.
Richard Spreier is founder of Sunbright LED, a Colorado Springs-based LED conversion specialists serving Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma and Kansas. The company has completed over 350 LED conversion jobs.
