The issue:
COVID isn’t done with us yet.
What we think:
Vaccines are the only way out of this mess.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Colorado Springs has long had a positive connection to the sciences; giants like Nikola Tesla and Seymour Cray called the city their home — and laboratory. And as we’ve grown, our state and county have joined the most learned in the country based on degree of educational attainment.
We host institutions of higher learning that, when combined, make our city as competitive as any other in the nation (perhaps the world) for those seeking knowledge. Colorado Springs has also been home to tech behemoths such as Hewlett-Packard, aerospace giants like the Space Foundation and Space Command, cyber giants like the National Cybersecurity Center, Catalyst Campus and so many more. Smart people are attracted to Colorado Springs.
But there’s embracing science solely for sake of our economy and embracing science for the betterment of humankind.
It seems our county is coming up woefully short on the latter.
Our neck of the woods (along with other hotspots in the state) is struggling with new COVID outbreaks. Booster shots were just approved for all adults because, going on two years (and almost 9,000 Coloradans dead) into this pandemic, we’re seeing yet another spike. Gov. Jared Polis recently said hospitals can turn away those looking for care because the system is reaching its breaking point. Health care professionals in hospitals are concerned. El Paso County is not excluded.
The reason for the spike in infections is largely due to the unvaccinated. On that, the science is clear. And in El Paso County, according to our Public Health Department, fewer than 60 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated. Statewide, that number is around 73 percent.
What’s also clear is COVID impacts business — even today. Colorado Springs was relatively lucky last year; the economy chugged along amid lockdowns and despite a city full of customers staying home.
But tourists aren’t going to come to a pandemic hotspot to enjoy Pikes Peak in late autumn, or a snow-covered Garden of the Gods, or take in the state’s world-class ski resorts and spend money in surrounding communities. Many workers have not returned to the workforce because of COVID. And because the virus’ spread has gotten so bad once again, the airport will suffer, retailers will suffer, our economy will not be as strong as it could be if this pandemic were eradicated once and for all.
We were in a similar spot a year ago, heading into the holidays with cases spiking. But this year is much different; or at least it could be.
Today, we have multiple vetted and trusted vaccines that could all but guarantee a relatively safe New Year when it comes to this disease.
Science supports the vaccines. So should everyone in a leadership position in this county. Vaccines are very safe and highly effective in reducing the incidence of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, a disease that no longer only impacts the elderly. And now that the booster has been approved for all adults, along with vaccines for kids as young as 5 years old, there’s two more tools available to help get our community — and our economy — back on the right track.
Last winter was challenging, but citizens worked together to support one another during those dark times before we had vaccines to stop the virus. This winter could be so much different if everyone set aside political differences and trusted the science, which doesn’t care how you vote. Get the politics out of health care, and make COVID-19 the Ghost of Christmas Past once and for all.