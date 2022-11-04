Life is getting more expensive for everyone. But that’s about to be especially true for small business owners. From fuel to food, we’re already seeing the highest inflation in a generation. On top of that, small businesses have had to contend with worker shortages and supply chain disruptions, which also impact the bottom line. But small businesses can (and should) begin strategizing now about handling these additional costs when the calendar turns to a new year.
Business Journal Reporter Jeanne Davant dives deep into the impact of several programs (see p. 4) set to begin in 2023 that will chip away at bottom lines. A new payroll tax is coming Jan. 1 to fund the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, which starts providing benefits in 2024. Also, the Colorado SecureSavings program “aims to meet the needs of nearly 940,000 Colorado workers who do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan,” Davant writes. Enrollment will be required early next year if employers don’t offer a similar private plan.
To top it off, the Colorado minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 — from $12.56 to $13.65 — and the minimum salary threshold for exempt employees is also going up in 2023.
So where do we go from here?
With a little research, businesses can find some easy-to-implement practices that could save a few bucks in the long run. For instance, American Express says, “Employees are essential to getting work done, but employee costs — from salaries to office space to insurance — can be the biggest chunk of a small business’s budget.” The gig economy was big before COVID, got bigger during the pandemic, and will likely grow again as threats of a recession loom. If you’re looking to hire, perhaps outsource work to independent contractors instead.
In that same vein, consideroperating remotely, if possible. Physical space, along with utilities, security, furniture, and “cultural perks” like foosball tables and beanbag chairs can get expensive.
And here’s an unusual tip: Barter. We do this at our publishing house.
From marketing solutions company ThriveHive: “As a growing business, bartering is both a fantastic skill to utilize and a great way to save on cash. Other local small businesses are in the same position you are — trying to scrimp and save at every corner. Bartering services is a great way to assist both organizations. For example, if you are a mechanic and you require plumbing repairs in your office, you could offer auto or appliance services in exchange for them. When you are in need of a service, always try to barter before offering to pay — you may not always succeed, but there’s no harm in trying!”
Yep, life is getting more expensive for everyone. But there are many creative and painless ways to save cash that don’t require cutting staff. Go paperless, negotiate with vendors and landlords, buy used. Oh! And bundle services, cut unnecessary subscriptions, look for free software, sublet...