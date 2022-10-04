The city’s new evacuation software has gone live.
Zonehaven will be used to identify areas where there are hazards and send evacuation messages, Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Wildfire Mitigation Program Coordinator Melissa Hoffman said in a Sept. 30 email to neighborhood leaders.
COS Ready, the city’s overall emergency preparedness campaign, was launched at the end of August. Now Zonehaven — which splits the city into more than 600 numbered “zones” based on location — will help incident commanders work out which areas to notify in hazardous situations like wildfire, flooding, hazmat incidents or active shooters, Hoffman wrote.
ICs can put zones on an evacuation order (“leave right now”), pre-evacuation warning (“prepare and be ready to evacuate”) or shelter in place notification (“stay where you are until further notice”), Hoffman said. ICs can view zones on the software’s map, “and will be able to input the weather impact to see what zones are going to be impacted and to what extent,” she explained.
Police departments, “who most likely will be handling the evacuation management, can see real time feeds on traffic flows, identify the best roads for evacuation, and send officers to the areas most congested or that need the most oversight,” Hoffman added.
Once the impacted zones are determined, an administrator can initiate a notification sent via cell phone systems, social media and television and radio stations, a process that takes about 2 and a half to 3 minutes, Hoffman said. Residents are encouraged to “Know Your Zone” so they can recognize when their area is impacted; this is part of the COS Ready campaign, and a zone map can be found here.
The city is the first in Colorado to use Zonehaven. In California, 37 out of 52 counties in California now use it too, Hoffman said.