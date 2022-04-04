Entrepreneur Yemi Mobolade announced his bid to become the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs at an April 4 event in America the Beautiful Park, exactly one year before the 2023 city election.
Mobolade, who is running as an independent, was most recently Small Business Development Manager for the city of Colorado Springs. He is co-owner and co-founder of Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, co-founder of Springs nonprofit COSILoveYou, and former VP of business retention and expansion for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. His platform focuses on economy and affordability; housing and infrastructure; and public safety.
“Here’s the thing,” Mobolade told the crowd after announcing his bid, “as I uttered these words, I realize how absurd these words can sound. A West African immigrant running for mayor in Colorado Springs — is this really happening? It's audacious — perhaps adventurous and even daring. But I say it's right for our city.
“When you think about Colorado Springs and politics, I guarantee you that I am not the political candidate you envision. I am a Nigerian immigrant granted U.S. citizenship. I am a political independent. I don't have decades of political experience. I've never held public office. I've never run for public office. I am neither Democrat nor Republican. But if you press me for a political party, my affiliation is to this great city. That is my party.”
Mobolade said he had leveraged his own business successes to help other small business owners and to facilitate more job creation as an economic developer and public servant, and to make government work better for Springs residents.
“Here's my vision: a radical and refreshing break from the tired political rhetoric that has been holding us back, to an energized and inclusive nonpartisan plan for city greatness — and a recognition of truth and beauty and goodness in every human,” he said. “I envision a Colorado Springs that rises as a national leader in business and in business friendliness to all types of businesses — big and small, mom-and-pop, local and ‘glocal.’”
Mobolade joins three other candidates at this stage of the mayoral race; Mayor John Suthers is barred by term limits from seeking a third term. Competing for the seat are City Councilor Wayne Williams, a former county commissioner and Secretary of State; Darryl Glenn, another former county commissioner and unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate; and Longinos Gonzalez Jr., currently in the second year of a four-year term as an El Paso County commissioner.
Mobolade told the Business Journal his background as an entrepreneur and in business development will be important in addressing the city’s “affordability crisis.”
“When I listen to our residents … whether it's a housing affordability crisis or inflation costs, many residents don't feel that wages can keep up with the rising cost of goods and fuel and utility costs,” he said. “So that’s all connected to economic development. ... We have an economic crisis, and it's going to require an economic solution.
“Ultimately, one of my biggest value-adds that I'm bringing into this office is coming in as an economic developer and coming in as a business leader, to understand that potentially in the world of government you may have to bring some of the creativity that we use in the business world to government — because we have a limited budget."
Announcing his bid, Mobolade told the crowd he would use his leadership experience in "bringing diverse sectors together to unify our city around a common purpose of city and citizen greatness. And as your mayor I will work work to increase transparency in, and access to — and restore your trust in government," he said. "I will use the influence of my office to seek what is best for you. And you can count on me to be a champion for the local business owner, and to make Colorado Springs the best city in the United States for business."
Disclosure: Jenn Cancellier, director of events, is a volunteer for the campaign, as are Adelaide Evans, daughter of CSBJ managing editor Helen Lewis and Ted Weiss, son of CSBJ owner John Weiss. None of the people involved with the campaign have any control over the editorial or news direction of the Business Journal.