The Pikes Peak Workforce Center received $1.8 million in funding to pay for credentials or certificates that can be completed in 12 months or less.
The state launched a campaign to support job seekers, workers and students in getting the training, skills and work experience needed for in-demand careers. The campaign, Ready to Rise, funded by HB 21-1264, "aims to raise awareness of the opportunities available to individuals through the Colorado Recovery Plan and the $147 million investment through the legislation and other bills focused on addressing the economic impacts of the pandemic through connecting individuals to work, education and training," according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.
"This once-in-a-lifetime, time-limited opportunity can transform the lives and careers of residents in El Paso and Teller counties," a PPWFC news release said.
Anyone whose household has been financially affected by COVID-19, since March 2020, may qualify for funding for one of these credentials.
"Having an industry-recognized certificate can help an individual find a quality job with livable wages," the release said.
"Businesses also have been economically affected during the pandemic," the release added. "Many companies have employees who are doing multiple tasks outside their original job descriptions. These funds can also be used to upskill or reskill such employees – to build new internal pathways for existing employees – with an industry-recognized credential, such as Social Media Certification or Certified ScrumMaster or Adobe Illustrator. There are hundreds of credential options."
Certifications or credentials need to be completed in 12 months or less and they must be industry-recognized.
Fill out the short, online form and a PPWFC Navigator will determine funding eligibility.