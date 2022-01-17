To help companies retain their staff amid soaring rates of resignations, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering funding for short-term, industry-recognized certifications.
The workforce center has $100,000 in RUN (Reskill, Upskill, Next-skill) funding available from the Colorado Workforce Development Council through HB21-1264 to fund training for hundreds of short-term certification options across many industries, including information technology, cyber security, agriculture, manufacturing, business, family and consumer science, retail and hospitality, skilled trades, health care and others.
According to the Monster Fall 2021 Hiring Report, 95 percent of employees are thinking of leaving their jobs, but 45 percent of staff would consider staying if offered the opportunity to gain training. Thus, these short-term certifications offer a strong solution to retention.
Options include a variety of work-based, virtual and classroom training for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both staff and the business.
Employers are able to choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.
“Given the current labor shortage, this is a timely opportunity for companies in El Paso and Teller counties,” Pikes Peak Workforce Center Business Relations Manager Erica Romero said. “We hope a variety of businesses and nonprofits will apply for this funding to reskill, upskill and next-skill a cohort of their existing staff to help boost their company’s economic viability and retention rates.”
Businesses must pay for the training upfront; then the Pikes Peak Workforce Center will reimburse 100 percent of allowable training costs.
Allowable costs include:
· Instructor’s/trainer’s training-related wages
· Textbooks, instructional equipment, manuals, materials and supplies
· Training equipment purchases
· Examination for certification (if a separate cost)
· Other necessary and reasonable costs directly related to training.
The following costs are not covered:
· Employee/trainee wages
· Costs incurred prior to the approval date of the application
· Capital improvements
· Travel, food, lodging
· Membership fees and/or dues.
The deadline for employers to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Employers must attend one of these virtual information sessions about how to apply:
· 9-9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25
· 2-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26
· 11:30 a.m-noon, Thursday, Jan. 27.
To register for an information session and view the application, visit ppwfc.org/funds-for-worker-training.
All training for employees must be completed by Wednesday, June 15.
