The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering grants for employers who want to train their current employees.
Funded by $108,000 the Workforce Center has received through the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, the grants must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.
Preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism, and to employers who use the training for expansion of duties for employees.
Options for training include a variety of work-based, virtual or classroom sessions for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both employees and the business.
Employers are able to choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.
Past examples of training include:
- Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming
- Lean manufacturing
- Six Sigma
- Total productive maintenance (TPM)
- Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
- Value stream mapping
- Customized ISO
- Rapid cycle product innovation
- AC/DC electricity
- Electrical schematics
- Motors and controls
- Advanced hydraulic
- Business soft skills, including focus on communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, strategic planning, resiliency training, critical thinking and problem solving
“We want to highlight National Workforce Development Month – and this is a wonderful opportunity for businesses,” said Pikes Peak Workforce Center Communications Manager Becca Tonn. “We hope numerous companies will apply to receive this grant funding and improve their economic viability by training their employees.”
Employers must attend a virtual information session about how to apply from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. The deadline for employers to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Applications will be reviewed, and grantees chosen by Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
All training for employees must be completed by Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
For more information or to view the application, visit ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.