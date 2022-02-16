The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host the Connect with a Vet Job Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
Open to the general public as well as transitioning military, Guard and Reserve, veterans and their spouses and family members, the Connect with a Vet Job Fair provides an opportunity for civilian and military job seekers to meet with numerous employers in one place.
Veterans, transitioning military and their spouses are invited to attend the job fair beginning at 10 a.m. The job fair will be open to the public from noon-2 p.m.
“We are looking forward to having more than 80 employers from a variety of industries at the Connect with a Vet Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, communications manager at PPFWC.
“All of these businesses have open positions and are actively hiring,” Tonn said. “The employers and hiring managers are ready to meet with job seekers, and some will be interviewed on-the-spot. We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity to find new jobs or jump-start their careers.”
Industries at the Connect with a Vet Job Fair will include:
- Construction
- Customer services/sales
- Cyber security
- Department of Defense contractors
- Drivers/transportation
- Education
- Financial/insurance/business
- Food service
- Government
- Health care
- Hospitality
- Information technology/technical (non-defense related)
- Law enforcement — federal/state/local
- Manufacturing
- Staffing agencies
To view the list of employers, visit ppwfc.org/connect-with-a-vet-hiring-event
For faster access on the day of the Job Fair, prior registration is recommended by creating an account in the state jobs database: ConnectingColorado.com.
Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is an American Job Center serving El Paso and Teller counties that connects vital businesses with work-ready job seekers and employer-driven services. It provides no-cost job seeker services, including résumé assistance and interview training. Veterans receive priority service.
Learn more at PPWFC.org.